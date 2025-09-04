Ocala boarding dispute leaves 21 dogs up for adoption

21 dogs are up for adoption after a boarding dispute between DogWalker Ranch and the dogs’ previous owner, accused of never picking his dogs up from the center in Ocala, Florida.

Music artist and entrepreneur Darrell Kelley left his 21 dogs in the care of DogWalker Ranch owners Ayla Pritchard and Nicklaus Pritchard on July 10. The Pritchards said Kelley failed to pay boarding, veterinary costs and other expenses, ultimately leading to the ownership contention. According to an invoice from DogWalker Ranch to Kelley obtained by WUFT News, Kelley boarded dogs at the ranch before, most recently in February.

However, this dispute began when Kelley dropped 21 dogs off in July when the Pritchards allege the dogs arrived matted and underweight, requiring veterinary care. The dogs had “feces and vomit embedded in their fur, and had to be taken to a vet for treatment, including anesthesia for grooming,” Ayla Pritchard said.

“Several also required medication for heartworms and other medical care,” Pritchard said.

Kelley disputes these allegations, saying he pays the ranch to groom the dogs during their stay and that they were healthy when dropped off.

“Those are my dogs. They’ve been in my care since they were babies. They were always healthy,” Kelley said.

The Pritchards offered Kelley a discount on boarding costs, but still received only $2,000 out of $47,273.18 for every service that DogWalker Ranch provided. “The bill got so high because he was offered a discounted rate for the 30 days. However, he never put the down payment down, and he didn’t honor that, so we reverted back to the full price,” Ayla Pritchard said. “We worked with him on price and tried to make it manageable, but he never followed through,” Nicklaus Pritchard said.

According to the Pritchards, they gave Kelley a written warning that if he failed to pay and pick up the dogs, the case could be brought to the attention of animal control.

"He didn't pay his service fee or come pick them up when he was supposed to. We sent out a letter of demand and a notice to surrender, asking him to surrender [the dogs] or pay, and that went unanswered for the ten days that were required," Ayla Pritchard said.

Under Florida law, animals left in the care of a licensed veterinarian or registered boarding facility can be considered abandoned if the owner does not pick them up or pay after receiving an official written notice. Florida Statute 705.19 allows the caretaker to take legal ownership of the animal ten days after failure to respond to a written notice.

The Pritchards insist they followed the legal process after Kelley failed to respond or pay, giving them legal custody of the 21 dogs which they then put up for adoption.

Not responding to calls or messages, the Pritchards said it was very difficult to contact Kelley until Ayla Pritchard posted online.

“He didn’t like that I was taking it to social media,” Ayla Pritchard said. “I really think he just thought we were going to be quiet about it and hold the dogs until he was ready to deal with it.”

Ayla Pritchard launched a GoFundMe campaign titled Urgent Aid for 21 Dogs at DogWalker Ranch to help cover food, veterinary bills and other expenses. The fundraiser has raised $2,055 as of Sept. 1. Kelley said he does not believe the money is going towards his dogs. He said if he believed it was, he would have donated himself.

The GoFundMe Ayla Pritchard created to gather donations for the 21 dogs. (Heather Mckenzie/WUFT News)

Kelley alleges he paid $2,000 for vaccinations and provided food, which he argues the Pritchards are improperly charging him for again. He claims the Pritchards inflated the cost and are attempting to keep the dogs.

“They went from $17,000 to $47,000 and then $92,000,” Kelley said. “This is ransom money they’re trying to charge me,” Kelley said.

Nicklaus Pritchard expressed frustration that Kelley did not step up to care for his dogs, leaving the ranch to handle expenses and their well-being.

The animals remain at DogWalker Ranch and were eligible for adoption on Sept. 1, the Pritchards said. As of Wednesday, two have been adopted.

Kelley has acquired an attorney and plans to sue for defamation of character and to get his dogs back. The Pritchards said they have been in contact with local animal control and investigators on this case.

Kelley alleged he was unaware the dogs were eligible for adoption until he was informed during an interview with WUFT News.

“If they put my dogs up for adoption, it will only be reversed,” he said.

