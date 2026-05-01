Too Lucky To Ignore
Too Lucky To Ignore?
How some Florida Lottery players beat baffling odds — repeatedly.
Florida Lottery Retailers Rake In Prizes
Store owners and clerks, the gatekeepers to potential fortunes, are among the state’s biggest lottery winners.By Kairi Lowery and Lee Ann Anderson
Hidden Connections
Some of Florida Lottery’s biggest scratch-off winners have family connections to the stores where they’ve won. Are they tricking the system?By Kairi Lowery
The Lottery At Large: Who Wins and Who Gets Hurt
More than 70 people have won 100 or more Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in the past decade. How?By Jack Jankowski and Alanna F. Robbert
Unclaimed Tickets
More than $1 billion went unclaimed in the Florida Lottery. What’s leaving the prize money on the table?By Alissa Gary
Where Lottery Retailers Are Located
Underprivileged areas report higher Florida scratch-off sales relative to income.By Zoey Thomas