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Too Lucky To Ignore

WUFT
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:11 PM EDT

Too Lucky To Ignore?

How some Florida Lottery players beat baffling odds — repeatedly.

Florida Lottery Retailers Rake In Prizes

Store owners and clerks, the gatekeepers to potential fortunes, are among the state’s biggest lottery winners.

By Kairi Lowery and Lee Ann Anderson

Hidden Connections

Some of Florida Lottery’s biggest scratch-off winners have family connections to the stores where they’ve won. Are they tricking the system?

By Kairi Lowery

The Lottery At Large: Who Wins and Who Gets Hurt

More than 70 people have won 100 or more Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in the past decade. How?

By Jack Jankowski and Alanna F. Robbert

Unclaimed Tickets

More than $1 billion went unclaimed in the Florida Lottery. What’s leaving the prize money on the table?

By Alissa Gary

Where Lottery Retailers Are Located

Underprivileged areas report higher Florida scratch-off sales relative to income.

By Zoey Thomas

How we investigated the Florida Lottery

By Kairi Lowery

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