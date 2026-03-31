A U.S. journalist is kidnapped in Iraq

Updated March 31, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT

A U.S. journalist has been kidnapped in Baghdad, after threats by Iran-backed militias in the region against U.S. citizens.

The Al-Monitor news organization identified the journalist as American Shelly Kittleson, who has contributed to the publication. Iraqi security forces say they have arrested one of the kidnappers.

The U.S. State Department told NPR, "We are closing tracking these reports. Due to privacy and other considerations, we have nothing further to share at this time."

Kittleson is a Rome-based freelance journalist who has covered Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has advised Americans to leave the country partly due to kidnapping threats by Iran-backed militias.

This is a developing story that will be updated. See below for earlier developments from the conflict in the Middle East.

President Trump took to social media early Tuesday advising European countries that have fuel shortages because of the Strait of Hormuz blockade, but haven't aided the U.S. in the war, to "Go get your own oil!"

His comments came after a night of continued fighting. Iran attacked a large Kuwaiti oil tanker off the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai overnight. On Tuesday city officials said the blaze was extinguished "with no oil spill occurring or any injuries recorded."

Early Tuesday, the Emirates' Defense Ministry said it was intercepting missiles and drones fired by Iran.

Meanwhile, a wave of attacks was reported in central Israel, with the Israeli military saying rescuers were on the way to the scenes of impact and Israeli media reporting injuries.

The Israeli military said it had completed a series of strikes on government infrastructure in Tehran. It also pushed ahead with its invasion of southern Lebanon, saying it targeted weapons infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Israel also reported more losses in Lebanon, announcing three more of its soldiers were killed. More than 1,200 people in Lebanon have been killed by nearly a month of Israel's attacks, according to the Lebanese government.

Here are more Tuesday updates from the Iran war:

Pentagon briefing | Peacekeeper deaths | Iran | Rubio on Spain | Trump posts explosion | Dalai Lama

Trump slams allies

President Trump criticized France and the United Kingdom, among others, on his social media platform.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump had asked allies for help after Iran largely blockaded the vital waterway, sending up oil and gas prices. But they have been hesitant to join in the war, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer repeating again this week that Britain would not get involved.

"You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!" Trump's post concluded.

He also said France "wouldn't let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory." and called the country "VERY UNHELPFUL."

Pentagon to hold briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are scheduled to give a press conference about the war on Iran at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be the first time they take questions from reporters on the war since March 19.On Monday, President Trump repeated the assertion that Iran wants a deal, despite that country's denials, but warned the U.S. may try to seize Iran's oil and Kharg Island — or even "blow it up."He also said the U.S. would not only destroy Iranian electric plants and oil wells but also "possibly all desalinization plants" if Tehran did not open the Strait of Hormuz.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said later in the day that Trump still wants to reach a deal with Iran before the April 6 deadline he set last week. She said talks with Iran are progressing, adding that what Tehran says publicly differs from what it tells U.S. officials in private. Trump has said he is in talks with Iran's parliamentary speaker.On Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement that Commander Adm. Brad Cooper had met with Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in a two-day visit to Israel.

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"The two leaders discussed progress made during ongoing operations to eliminate Iran's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside its borders," the statement said.

"Cooper visited with U.S. troops deployed to multiple locations in support of Operation Epic Fury. He recognized more than 40 service members with medals for their exceptional performance during the first weeks of the operation."

UNSC meets after Peacekeeper deaths

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting after the killing of three U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon. Israel has invaded the country's south, and fighting with Hezbollah militants has intensified there.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Displaced people warm up around a fire outside their tent along Beirut's seafront area on March 30, 2026.

All three of the U.N. peacekeepers killed were from Indonesia, which has also pledged to send troops for a future international force in Gaza. One was killed by what Indonesia's Foreign Ministry called indirect artillery fire. Two others by what the U.N. called an explosion of unknown origin that destroyed their vehicle.

Indonesia's foreign minister is calling for a swift, thorough and transparent investigation.

Israel says it's trying to figure out whether its troops — or Hezbollah — were responsible. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that his military's aims in Iran are beyond halfway complete, but that Israel is widening its invasion of Lebanon. The latest attacks hit Beirut's southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, in Lebanon's east. Among the latest deaths, at least nine residents, according to Lebanese officials, and four Israeli soldiers, according to that country's military.

Iran executions, Starlink arrests

Meanwhile, Iran says it has arrested 46 people who were selling Starlink internet connections — one of the few ways that people in Iran have been able to connect to the global internet while authorities block communication. Starlink allows users to connect directly to the internet via satellite, bypassing government firewalls.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks said the country's "internet blackout has entered day 32."

"Extended digital isolation is bringing new challenges for Iranians, from expired domains and accounts to unpatched servers on a degrading national intranet," it said on X.

Iran said it executed two people who had taken part in opposition activities as well as two citizens it accused of spying for the U.S. and Israel.

Rubio accuses Spain's prime minister of 'bragging'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday responded to news that Spain had closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war by lashing out at the NATO partner. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Rubio answered a question about whether the EU and NATO countries had "betrayed the U.S." by focusing on Spain, a NATO member who has publicly adopted a position opposing the war in Iran.

Mario Tama / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station on March 30, 2026 in Pasadena, California. The average price of one gallon of regular self-service gasoline rose to $5.99 today in Los Angeles County, climbing from $4.69 one month ago, amid the ongoing war with Iran.

"We have countries like Spain, a NATO member that we are pledged to defend, denying us the use of their airspace and bragging about it, denying us the use of our – of their bases," Rubio said.

Earlier on Monday, Spain Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the country had closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the Iran war. It is unclear when the closure started — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had hinted at the measure during a parliamentary debate on March 25.

The weekend the U.S. and Israel launched the attack on Iran, flight records showed at least 15 in-flight refueling planes leaving two jointly operated military bases in the south of Spain after not being allowed to provide support for the military action in Iran. Robles later confirmed the decision by the Spanish Government. That triggered a spat between President Trump and Spain's leadership the week after the war started. Trump said from the Oval Office that he would cut off all trade with Spain if the Spanish government did not allow U.S. forces to use the jointly operated bases. In response, Sánchez doubled down on his stance on the war in the Middle East.

Sánchez has relied on his opposition to the war, making it his main platform at the domestic level. Sánchez's Socialist Party has struggled to keep a government coalition from breaking apart, as he faces pressure to keep his party's hopes alive ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2027.

Trump posts explosion video

President Trump shared on Truth Social a video of an explosion without additional context, but which the Associated Press reports is a likely U.S. attack on the city of Isfahan.

Posting without a caption, Trump shared on social media a video of two successive explosions – one leaving a giant cloud of smoke.

Dalai Lama calls for peace

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday posted an appeal for an end to war in the Middle East.

"History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace," he said on his official account on X.

"An enduring resolution to conflict, including the ones we see in the Middle East or between Russia and Ukraine, must be rooted in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect — approached with the understanding that, at the deepest level, we are all brothers and sisters," he said.

He said he was adding his plea to one made at the Vatican by Pope Leo during his Palm Sunday Mass, adding: "His call for the laying down of arms and the renunciation of violence resonated profoundly with me, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach."

Carrie Kahn in Tel Aviv, Lauren Frayer in Beirut, Jennifer Pak in Shanghai, Giles Snyder in Washington D.C., Emily Feng in Van, Turkey, Miguel Macias in Seville, Spain, and Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

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