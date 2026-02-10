DHS faces funding deadline. And, courts fast-track Somali asylum seeker hearings

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

The Department of Homeland Security's funding will run out on Friday after Democrats refused to approve the money without significant changes to immigration enforcement. As lawmakers search for a solution, a House committee will hear from top immigration officials about their enforcement practices across the U.S.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is surrounded by reporters as he walks from his office to the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Congress is facing a Friday deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

🎧 If a deal is not reached, Congress will need to pass another stopgap bill to fund DHS, NPR's Barbara Sprunt tells Up First. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he will start prepping a short-term funding bill as a backup option. Democrats face an uphill battle with their demands for officers to display identifying information like their last name and a ban on face masks. Many Republicans view these requests as nonstarters. Sprunt says she is watching how GOP lawmakers question top immigration officials today. While they largely back President Trump's enforcement actions, Republicans have to navigate new polling that shows a majority of Americans believe those same tactics have gone too far.

The latest release of Epstein files threatens Britain's ruling government. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces calls for his resignation. He is not implicated in the Epstein files, but he appointed someone who is.

🎧 The calls for Starmer's resignation are due to his decision to make Peter Mandelson the ambassador to Washington, NPR's Lauren Frayer says. Mandelson faces police investigation for allegedly passing sensitive U.K. government details to Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson denies any wrongdoing. He resigned from his role last year after revelations that he maintained his friendship with Epstein following Epstein's sex crimes conviction. Police are also investigating former Prince Andrew, who also appears in the files, over whether he leaked sensitive information to Epstein when he was the U.K. trade envoy.

Today show host Savannah Guthrie released another video on Instagram yesterday pleading for the public's help in the search for her mom. She posted the video around the time a deadline outlined in a ransom message passed. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen near her Arizona home on Jan. 31.

🎧 NPR's Bill Chappell says there is no sense that authorities are any closer to finding Nancy, even though multiple local and federal agencies are working on the case. Several media outlets have received ransom messages since Nancy was reported missing. At least one included details about the scene at her home. The FBI says it is taking the messages seriously, but it is not clear that they came from people who took Nancy.

Immigration courts abruptly moved up hearings for dozens of asylum cases filed by Somali migrants over the weekend, according to four lawyers NPR interviewed. Lawyers in Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska received notices that hearings set for 2028 and others that were not scheduled yet are now happening this month or next. The attorneys fear that the rapid scheduling may stifle due process for their clients. While more than 100 cases have been affected, the attorneys expect that number to climb much higher.

Nathan Howard / Getty Images / Getty Images The sun sets over the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Trump's unpopular policies and actions are creating problems for the GOP. Republicans keep losing special elections and are retiring at a faster rate than Democrats. Voters say they prefer Democrats to control Congress. Democrats' hopes of taking over the House are growing by the day, while the Senate remains a longer shot. Republicans face an uphill battle, particularly to retain control of the House.

➡️ An NPR poll showed 36% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the economy, but a majority said tariffs hurt it. Americans name the economy as their top concern.

➡️ So far, 51 members of the House have announced they are leaving their seats going into the 2026 election cycle: 30 Republicans and 21 Democrats.

➡️ The president's popularity is an important indicator of electoral success in midterms. Trump's job approval rating is 39%, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, which came out last week.

Illustrations by Matt James /

In the children's book The One About the Blackbird, a young boy learns to play the guitar from his grandfather. They share a particular love for one song: The Beatles' "Blackbird." Author Melanie Florence describes the book as an intergenerational love story. As an adult, the boy returns home and plays guitar for his grandfather. Though his grandfather now forgets some things, he never loses his adoration for music. Matt James said his family connection made the story resonate, and he knew he had to illustrate it. James' parents are musicians who perform at retirement homes. Take a look at the artistic decisions he made to illustrate the story.

Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill Saturday at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Team USA star Lindsey Vonn announced on Instagram that she suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Olympic downhill race on Sunday. New research from Mass General Brigham suggests that drinking two to three cups of regular coffee or one to two cups of caffeinated tea daily may lower the risk of dementia. (via WBUR) Project Amplify, Nike's new bionic sneaker, propels wearers farther and faster. NPR tested the prototype at Nike's headquarters before its expected commercial launch in 2028.

