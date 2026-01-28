For first-time Grammy nominee Michael Mayo, vocal expression is innate

Updated January 28, 2026 at 5:47 PM EST

With the release of his sophomore album, Fly, in October 2024, jazz vocalist, composer and songwriter Michael Mayo ascended to new artistic heights.

Much like his lauded 2021 debut album, Bones, the Los Angeles-born singer flexed his jazz-influenced musical prowess on Fly, enthusing critics with the album's floating production, expressive songwriting and its highlighting of his expansive vocal range. The album ultimately landed Mayo his first Grammy nominations, with Fly being nominated for best jazz vocal album and best jazz performance for the album's track "Four."

Lauren Desberg / Micheal Mayo's sophmore studio album, Fly, was the follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut album, Bones.

In an interview with All Things Considered, Mayo said that his artistry is driven by his focus on remaining true to himself and what he wants to express as a singer.

The track "Four" is a reinterpretation of a Miles Davis tune from the 1950s, which became a jazz standard. In an interview with All Things Considered, Mayo said it's important to respect and learn traditional jazz music, but merely copying it would go against the vision of the jazz greats, who tried to push the artform to new places. And though Mayo says he's not consciously trying to modernize jazz, he says leading with authenticity helps him innovate in his music.

"I'm going to make the musical statements that feel the most natural," Mayo said about his stylistic choices on Fly.

While speaking to NPR's Ailsa Chang, Mayo discussed the people who helped make Fly take flight and how he approaches taking artistic risks.

This interview is part of an All Things Considered series featuring first-time Grammy nominees, ahead of the Grammy Awards on February 1.

