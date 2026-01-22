Florida lawmakers consider making UTVs street-legal

Floridians might soon see a new street-legal vehicle.

A state Senate committee on Wednesday considered a bill, SB 356 , that would allow side-by-side utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs, on some public roads.

But the vote was postponed, after key lawmakers pushed for more safeguards.

In its current form, the bill would apply to two-lane county roads and two-lane municipal streets with posted speed limits under 55 miles per hour. They could be driven at all hours by someone with a license.

“Despite UTVs not being permitted for street use within Florida, hundreds, if not thousands, of UTVs are already on our streets without state plates,” said Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, the bill sponsor.

He pointed out other states have made UTVs street legal.

But the legislation lets local governments keep their roads UTV-free, if they choose. They would also be able to pass regulations that would be more strict than state law.

“This will empower law enforcement to more effectively regulate and enforce the safe use of UTVs,” Wright said. “It would also give our state the revenue from sales tax and registration fees that are currently going to other states."

UTVs are commonly used for outdoor work as well as recreation, like trail riding.

Only UTVs with the following specifications would become street legal: a vehicle “less than 70 inches in width which has at least two seats allowing passengers to sit in a side-by-side manner, is operated by foot controls and a steering wheel, and is equipped with headlamps, stop lamps, turn signals, tail lamps, rearview mirrors, a windshield, seat belts, and a horn.”

Under the bill, a UTV could only be used on a state highway to cross it in a “quick and safe” way.

The legislation still has a distance to go before it passes the Senate this year.

“I want to work with you to solve this problem,” said Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, before the vote postponement.

“That difference in speed, the difference in weight, is going to lead to significant injuries,” Martin said. He noted how much heavier even sedans typically are compared to UTVs, which have fewer safety features.

In response to the concern, Wright emphasized local governments’ abilities to regulate UTVs.

“This bill empowers local municipalities, particularly in rural areas, to regulate these UTVs, similar to golf carts, offering greater flexibility and accessibility for the residents,” he said. “I am sorry that I am not getting this point across to you well enough.”

The House version of the bill, HB 101 , hasn’t been heard in a committee yet. Similar legislation passed the Senate last year but died on the House side.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

