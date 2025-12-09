When to start the redistricting process? Florida House, Senate and DeSantis not on the same page

Florida leaders can't agree on when to start the redistricting process.

Those in the House pushing for a change in Florida's congressional map say it should be done during the legislative session, which starts in mid-January and ends in mid-March.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a spring special session to do it. Talking to reporters on Monday, Senate President Ben Albritton doubled down on also wanting to wait.

"If you've seen anything out of the Senate, we move quite slowly, but our goal is just to be methodical and measured," he said. "It makes sense to me to wait, because it provides more clarity to the map-drawing process as a whole."

He said there's currently no redistricting work going on in the Senate.

Albritton said he would rather hold off until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a Louisiana redistricting case. It could change how race factors into drawing political boundaries.

Republican Rep. Mike Redondo of Miami, chair of the House redistricting committee, said last week it's "irresponsible" to wait with the 2026 election so close.

But Albritton said the Legislature could push back certain deadlines, like when candidates can formally enter a race.

Democrats and voting rights groups accuse Florida leaders of only wanting to redraw the maps to benefit Republicans during the midterms.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

