WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Injured Nation Guard members named as investigation continues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 27, 2025 at 11:52 AM EST

U.S. Attorney Jeannine Pirro has identified the two injured National Guard members, both from West Virginia: 20-year-old specialist Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Staff Sargent Andrew Wolfe. Pirro also revealed that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch what she called an “ambush-style” attack using a Smith & Wesson revolver.

Myles Miller is a senior reporter with Bloomberg. He joins host Scott Tong to talk about the latest in the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required