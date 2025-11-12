Deadly Ybor City crash sparks debate over police pursuits

A police chase that ended in a deadly Ybor City crash has sparked a community debate over police pursuit practices.

The driver, 22-year-old Silas Kenneth Sampson of Dade City, has been charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death. Four people were killed and at least 13 more were injured.

The incident has ignited conversations online and across the region about whether the chase was necessary or should've been handled differently. The Florida Highway Patrol relaxed its police chase policy nearly two years ago, increasing officer discretion on chases, including on the use of high risk maneuvers.

The agency told WFTV 9 that making the change put its standards in line with Gov. Ron DeSantis' "law and order" vision of the state.

"FHP’s revised 'Pursuit and Emergency Response' policy empowers Troopers to hold fleeing felons accountable while protecting Floridians by ensuring pursuits are ended as soon as possible," it said. "Most importantly, and while many states shy away from holding dangerous felons accountable for their decisions, the Florida Highway Patrol seeks to use every tool and tactic available to ensure dangerous felons end up in jail and off our streets."

An analysis from the newspaper TC Palm found FHP chase deaths had tripled in the months following the change.

FHP, the pursuing agency, places the blame on the suspect.

“The driver was already operating recklessly and endangering lives before troopers engaged,” Madison Kessler, its communication director, told the Tampa Bay Times. “Our troopers followed policy, disengaged prior to when the suspect entered a crowded area, and the driver lost control on his own. This tragedy rests solely on the suspect’s reckless actions, not law enforcement.”

The division didn't respond to questions from WUSF.

Sampson was spotted driving recklessly at a high speed on I-275 early Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department, which did not engage in the pursuit. Police believe the same vehicle had been racing nearby.

FHP began pursuing the car, unsuccessfully attempting a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to force the vehicle to stop. The car kept going, and police disengaged the chase shortly before it smashed into the patio of a popular Ybor City LGBTQ+ bar.

Theron Bowman, the founder of police practices consultant firm The Bowman Group, said public dialogue at this point is important.

"The ultimate goal of police and police agencies should be keeping the community safe," said Bowman, who also noted he didn't have enough information to comment on the Ybor City chase. "There are different visions on how to achieve that goal."

For example, there's the agency's statement on "law and order."

"Some believe that increasing the discretion that officers can apply to a situation may result in closer adherence to law and more order in the communities, but what consultants like me have seen and what we advocate is that there is another phenomenon that comes into play that's called procedural justice," he said, emphasizing his view that police should ensure their actions are as fair and safe as possible.

Deciding when to engage in a pursuit can be challenging, he said. Law enforcement officers must weigh the risks posed by allowing a suspect to drive recklessly against the dangers of initiating a high-speed chase.

Speaking to WUSF over the weekend, a police chase expert questioned the chase.

A 2023 U.S. Department of Justice guide highlights how pursuits "present physical, emotional, and economic risks to the officer, bystanders, any passengers, and the fleeing suspect."

It says agencies should adopt "restrictive vehicle pursuit philosophies that permit pursuits only for a limited and serious set of circumstances."

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.