Activist organization sends cash payments to SNAP recipients

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

Disability advocacy organization New Disabled South is sending one-time cash payments to disabled SNAP recipients in southern states.

About 30% of SNAP recipients are disabled or elderly.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dom Kelly, founder and president of New Disabled South, about food insecurity among disabled people and how the government shutdown is threatening the food assistance program because the federal government says it will not have to funds to pay for SNAP benefits in November.

