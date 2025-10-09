WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope Leo issues new document on poverty

By Claire Giangrave
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:11 AM EDT
Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Andrew Medichini
/
AP
Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV has issued the first major document since his election in May, a meditation on poverty.

The document was begun by Pope Francis, who died in April, and finished by Pope Leo. It was released by the Vatican on Thursday.

"I share the desire of my beloved predecessor that all Christians come to appreciate the close connection between Christ's love and his summons to care for the poor," Leo writes in the document, known as an apostolic exhortation. "I too consider it essential to insist on this path to holiness."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Claire Giangrave

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required