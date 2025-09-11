WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Charlie Kirk's followers, grief, shock and questions about the future

By Elena Moore
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT
Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA event on Dec. 22, 2024 in Phoenix. Kirk's death has left his legions of young conservative followers in shock and grief.
Rebecca Noble
/
Getty Images
Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA event on Dec. 22, 2024 in Phoenix. Kirk's death has left his legions of young conservative followers in shock and grief.
Attendees hold candles during a vigil and prayer event for Charlie Kirk on Wednesday in Seattle.
David Ryder / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Attendees hold candles during a vigil and prayer event for Charlie Kirk on Wednesday in Seattle.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Luna credits Kirk for her start in politics. She had been on track to attend medical school before meeting Kirk years ago and accepting a job offer from Turning Point USA.
Kent Nishimura / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks with a reporter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Luna credits Kirk for her start in politics. She had been on track to attend medical school before meeting Kirk years ago and accepting a job offer from Turning Point USA.
A makeshift memorial is seen at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in honor of Kirk in Orem, Utah, on Thursday.
George Frey / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A makeshift memorial is seen at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in honor of Kirk in Orem, Utah, on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a political reporter covering the 2024 election for the Washington Desk. She focuses her reporting on new voters and youth politics.

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required