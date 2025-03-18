Here's how to contact your state lawmakers

Florida's legislative session meets for 60 days each year. The 2025 regular legislative session began Tuesday, March 4.

In odd-numbered years, the session begins on the first Tuesday after a Monday in March. For even-numbered years, the legislature meets on the second Tuesday after the first Monday in January.

Every session, members of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives pass measures that impact your daily lives.

While who represents you may change, one thing stays the same: elected officials work for you — whether or not you voted for them.

If you want to get in touch with your state senators and representatives or find out who represents you, here's a step-by-step guide to help you do it:



How to contact your state senator

Go to FLsenate.gov.

Then, click on "Senators" and "Find Your Legislators".

Now, type your address in the bar.

Your senator's district office address, phone number and fax will appear.

If you click on "Email this Senator" under your elected official's photograph, you'll be able to send an email message.

1 of 5 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 153849.png Go to FLsenate.gov Florida Senate 2 of 5 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 153915.png Click on "Senators" and "Find Your Legislators" Florida Senate 3 of 5 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 153951.png Enter your address, we used the University of South Florida's Tampa campus as an example. Florida Senate 4 of 5 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 154013.png Here's your senator's contact information. Click on "Email this Senator" under the photograph to send an electronic message. Florida Senate 5 of 5 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 154039.png Write your concerns, comments, or questions to your senator. Florida Senate

The Senate website offers more information for Floridians.

On the "Find Your Legislators" page, you can also check your voter registration card, contact your Supervisor of Elections, access redistricting information and find a listing of local legislative delegations.



How to contact your state representative

Go to FLhouse.gov.

Then, click on "Find Your Representative".

Now, type your address and city in the boxes provided. You'll also have to fill out a reCAPTCHA.

Your representative's district office address and phone number will appear. Click "Full Detail" for more information.

Here you'll find committee assignments, leadership roles, biographical information, and the history of their legislative service.

You have some more options under the photograph of your representative. Choose "Contact Member" to send a message with your thoughts, concerns, or questions electronically. Click "Sponsored Bills" to see all the legislation your representative has either sponsored or co-sponsored during their time in office.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 155905.png Go to FLhouse.gov and click on "Find Your Representative". Florida House of Representatives 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 155847.png Type your street address and city in the boxes provided. Don't forget to click the reCAPTCHA. Click "Find Your Elected Officials". Florida House of Representatives 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 155932.png Now you can see your representative's address and phone numbers. Click "Full Detail" for more information. Florida House of Representatives 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-03-17 155949.png The lawmaker's committee assignments, leadership roles, and more are provided. Click "Contact Member" to send an electronic message or click "Sponsored Bills" to see the legislation your representative has sponsored or co-sponsored. Florida House of Representatives

Florida's legislature broken down

Florida has a bicameral legislature, which means it has two chambers — the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Florida State Senate, or the upper body, has 40 members representing 40 districts.

Florida Senate The Florida State Senate has 40 districts based on population.

The Senate provides an interactive district map on its website.

The Florida House of Representatives, or the lower body, has 120 members representing 120 districts.

Districts in both chambers vary in size and are determined by the total population following a census. As of the most recent one in 2020, each senator represents about 539,000 people and each representative serves about 180,000 people.

Republicans took control of the Senate in 1994, and have had it since. But prior to that, Democrats maintained control since 1876. It's similar in the Florida House, Democrats controlled it from 1874 until 1996, when Republicans took control and have had it since.

State senators are elected every four years, and members of the House are elected every two years. In 1992, Florida voters passed Amendment 9 to amend the state's Constitution to ensure all federal and state legislators are bound by term limits of eight consecutive years.

To send an electronic message to Gov. Ron DeSantis, click here.



Leadership in the state legislature

Senate President: Ben Albritton, Republican; represents District 27, which consists of Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, and parts of Lee and Polk Counties.

House Speaker: Daniel Perez, Republican; represents District 116 — part of Miami-Dade County.

Majority Leaders: Senate: Jim Boyd, Republican; represents District 20 — parts of Hillsborough and Manatee Counties. House: Tyler Sirois, Republican; represents District 31 — part of Brevard County.

Minority Leaders: Senate: Jason Pizzo, Democrat; represents District 37 — parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. House: Fentrice Driskell, Democrat; represents District 67 — part of Hillsborough County.

