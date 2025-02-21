WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The Netherlands will return more than 100 bronze artifacts to Nigeria

By Alana Wise
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM EST
A glass case contains some of the Benin Bronzes that are being returned to Nigeria after British troops looted them in the late 19th century, seen during a handover ceremony at the Wereldmuseum (World Museum) in Leiden on Feb. 19, 2025.
Freek van den Bergh
/
AFP
A glass case contains some of the Benin Bronzes that are being returned to Nigeria after British troops looted them in the late 19th century, seen during a handover ceremony at the Wereldmuseum (World Museum) in Leiden on Feb. 19, 2025.

The Netherlands will return 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria nearly 130 years after the pieces were stolen by the British and sold to the Dutch.

"This restitution contributes to redressing a historical injustice that is still being felt today," said Eppo Bruins, the Dutch minister of education, culture and science, who approved the decision to return the artifacts at Nigeria's request.

The largest collection being repatriated, totaling 113 pieces, consists of plaques, personal ornaments and figures. An additional six pieces will also be returned to Nigeria by the Dutch city of Rotterdam, according to the government of the Netherlands: a bell, three relief plaques, a coconut casing and a staff.

"Cultural heritage is essential for telling and living the history of a country and a community. The Benin Bronzes are indispensable to Nigeria. It is good that they are going back," Bruins said.

The so-called Benin Bronzes were stolen from Nigeria's Kingdom of Benin by British soldiers in 1897. The British went on to sell their spoils, and the treasures made their way to the Dutch government.

The decision to return the cultural pieces is part of a broader conversation happening across the globe regarding treasures stolen from countries such as India and Nigeria during the height of European imperialism.

The Netherlands government said this is the fifth time the country has repatriated goods informed by research tracing their history, and that they are currently investigating requests submitted by Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia.

"We thank the Netherlands for their cooperation and hope this will set a good example for other nations of the world in terms of repatriation of lost or looted antiquities," Olugbile Holloway, director-general of the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments, said in a statement.

Alana Wise
