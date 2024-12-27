Protests in Georgia continue as demonstrators rally in support for joining the EU

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Georgia straddles Europe and Asia, and it has an important and complicated relationship with neighboring Russia. This weekend, the country is set to swear in a new president, and he is a vocal critic of the West. This follows protests that broke out in the capital, Tbilisi, last month after the government decided to suspend talks to join the European Union.

MCCAMMON: Meanwhile, Georgia's incumbent president has refused to stand down following October's disputed election. Joining me now is reporter Robin Forestier-Walker, who's been following the protests. Thanks for joining us.

ROBIN FORESTIER-WALKER: Thank you.

MCCAMMON: So who is the newly elected president, and why is this looking like a potential showdown between Georgia's opposition and the government?

FORESTIER-WALKER: So Mikheil Kavelashvili is 53 years old. He's a former soccer player turned politician for the Georgian Dream party - that's the governing party. And he's played an important role in the government's shift away from the West. He's set to be inaugurated on Sunday, but the demonstrators who've been protesting after the government's U-turn on the EU really dislike Kavelashvili. He's known for criticizing the West, in particular, U.S. support for Georgian democracy.

The incumbent president, Salome Zourabichvili, refuses to step down. She's positioned herself as the last defender of Georgian democracy because she believes the government is taking Georgia off its constitutionally mandated pro-European path. So tensions are arising with two presidents claiming legitimacy. And with the prime minister threatening to arrest Zourabichvili, there's a real risk of confrontation.

MCCAMMON: How did Georgia get to where it is now, and what is Russia's role here?

FORESTIER-WALKER: Well, there was the simmering anger over parliamentary elections in October. Observers questioned their fairness. But the nationwide protests really ignited when the government announced it was suspending talks on EU membership at the end of November. Polls consistently show strong public support for Georgia joining the EU, and the demonstrators want new elections. And over the last month, they've become more organized, and, overall, they've been largely peaceful, but police have arrested more than 500 people, and there's been clear evidence of police brutality, which has led the U.S. and some European states to sanction senior officials.

President Zourabichvili has openly accused the Kremlin of undermining Georgian sovereignty. She points to Russia's opposition to Georgia's EU and NATO aspirations. The Kremlin has openly praised the Georgian government for introducing controversial legislation that curtails civil liberties. And, crucially, the governing party, Georgian Dream, is led by a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia. Critics say that means President Vladimir Putin has significant leverage over him.

MCCAMMON: Now, the Georgian Dream party, this is Georgia's governing party, they say they're pro-European still, though, right? I mean, what happens next here?

FORESTIER-WALKER: So the government claims it's going to revisit the question of European membership in 2028. And meanwhile, officials are hoping for a reset in relations with the U.S. under the Trump administration. They say they share his values, but we don't know Trump's stance on Georgia yet. Last month in Paris, President Zourabichvili made a point of introducing herself to Trump, highlighting Georgia's role in the broader Russian conflict and Georgia's European aspirations. And many Georgians take heart that a number of Republicans are strong advocates for Georgian democracy. Some of them have warned that a Trump administration could respond harshly to any potential crackdown after December 29.

MCCAMMON: That's reporter Robin Forestier-Walker, who's been following the protests in Tbilisi, Georgia. Thanks so much for being here.

