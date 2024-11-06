Roughly 160 ballot initiatives were voted on this election. Here's what voters decided

Updated November 06, 2024 at 14:17 PM ET

This piece originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

Measures appeared on the ballot in 41 states and focused on issues ranging from abortion access, to noncitizen voting and marijuana legalization, to legalization of some psychedelics.

Here's where things stand.

Abortion

There were 11 abortion-related ballot measures this election, a record for a single year, including:

Here's a full breakdown on where abortion issues ended up.

Marijuana legalization

Four states voted on marijuana legalization, including for recreational use in Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Same-Sex Marriage

Same-sex marriages became legal nationwide in 2015, but with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there are concerns that something similar could happen to the legality of same-sex unions. Three states voted to protect same-sex marriage at the state level.

