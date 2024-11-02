Satellite images show the devastation from Spain's deadly floods

Satellite images show a devastating transformation of eastern Spain, where catastrophic flash floods have killed more than 200 people and upended entire towns.

NASA Earth Observatory captured the image from its Landsat 8 satellite a day after the historic downpour. It showed parts of the eastern province of Valencia submerged in floodwaters. Meanwhile, the channel of the Turia river and the L'Albufera coastal wetlands were filled with the sediment-laden deluge.

Lauren Dauphin / NASA Earth Observatory / NASA Earth Observatory An image of Valencia, Spain on Oct. 25, 2022, taken from NASA's Landsat 8 satellite.

The flood was one of the deadliest weather events in modern Spanish history. Climate scientists say they see a clear connection between the flash flood and human-caused global warming, adding that climate change made this week's rainfall heavier and twice as likely.

Across Valencia, areas exceeded 11 inches of rain. One area that was particularly hard hit was the town of Chiva near Valencia, which accumulated nearly 20 inches in the span of 8 hours — the equivalent to what it usually receives in an entire year, according to Spain’s meteorological agency.

Rescue teams are still searching for dozens of missing individuals, but their efforts, along with recovery operations, have been hindered by the wreckage left in the wake of the flood. Photos and videos from Valencia shows cars stacked on top of each other, streets filled with debris and people's belongings covered in brown mud.

Maria Isabel Albalat, the mayor of one of the impacted towns, Paiporta, said that many streets were still blocked, so rescuers could not fully access her town. She added that when they do get access to a location where one person has been reported dead, they end up discovering three or four bodies.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the government will deploy 5,000 more troops and 5,000 additional police officers to the region. Meanwhile, local authorities are facing criticism for failing to respond sooner.

There had been some warnings to Valencia residents in the days leading up to the storm but the direct alert to people's cellphones — that typically comes from the regional government of Valencia — came the night of the flash floods just past 8 p.m. By that time, floodwaters had risen up to 6 feet in some areas. The phone alert also came during rush hour in Spain while most people were on their way home.

