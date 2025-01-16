WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida’s dry season comes with higher risk of wildfires

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:50 PM EST
A sundial is seen near Toni Boucher's home, which was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
/
AP
A sundial is seen near Toni Boucher's home, which was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Florida’s dry season, which runs from November to May, comes with a greater risk of wildfires.

Craig Fugate is the former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and he said Florida saw extreme wildfires in 1998.

"Of the 67 counties, over 50 of them had uncontrolled wildfires," Fugate said.

He also recommended residents make an evacuation plan.

"It’s important that people have plans because you may not have much time. Unlike a hurricane, which we may have days to get ready for, we had situations where fires were starting in the morning and by afternoon, entire neighborhoods were destroyed."
Tags
Weather WUFTAlachua CountyNorth Central Florida
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sofia Dinka