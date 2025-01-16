Florida’s dry season comes with higher risk of wildfires

Florida’s dry season, which runs from November to May, comes with a greater risk of wildfires.

Craig Fugate is the former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and he said Florida saw extreme wildfires in 1998.

"Of the 67 counties, over 50 of them had uncontrolled wildfires," Fugate said.

He also recommended residents make an evacuation plan.

"It’s important that people have plans because you may not have much time. Unlike a hurricane, which we may have days to get ready for, we had situations where fires were starting in the morning and by afternoon, entire neighborhoods were destroyed."