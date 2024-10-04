Hurricane Helene took down a historic live oak tree at UF, saddening its admirers

The fall of a massive live oak tree on the University of Florida campus during Hurricane Helene brought to Mindy Nissenberg’s mind another tragic end in a children’s book.

“In many ways, the tree reminded me of The Giving Tree,” said Nissenberg, the communication director for UF's Literacy Institute. “It just didn’t have any more to give.”

Nissenberg is among the many saddened after the Sept.26 collapse of the Norman Hall courtyard tree.

The Category 4 hurricane that swept past Gainesville last week caused the tree’s collapse, splitting into three massive chunks of oak.

Norman Hall is one of the UF’s longest-standing buildings. It was initially known as the P.K. Yonge Laboratory School when it opened back in 1932. When the building opened, the massive oak tree in the courtyard already stood tall.

A 1940s aerial view of Norman Hall has the tree visible in its courtyard. (Courtesy of UF Norman Hall archives)

Nissenberg said, “It held meaning for a lot of people in different ways, and it really nourished Norman Hall,” Nissenberg said.

While new faces on campus might not be able to recognize the beauty of Norman Hall’s oak tree, many admired it. Some even said it felt like losing a friend.

Vicki Tucker, a financial analyst for UF, has worked in Norman for 33 years.

“It was like the foundation of Norman,” Tucker said. “It was the center of all the activities, and I would see students sitting underneath the tree enjoying how peaceful it was.”

While there has yet to be evidence of what might replace the iconic tree, Tucker said she would like to see something dedicated to the iconic tree when it’s eventually replaced.

“I would like to see a sculpture, like a dedication to the tree. Just like a mini tree, out of brass or something. Something small just for everyone to see.”

Students are also mourning the loss of the magnificent tree. Kaela Farnan, a 19-year-old UF business administration sophomore, said she feels the loss of the tree takes away from the building now.

“I would always notice the tree because it’s what made Norman, Norman,” Farnan said. “I feel like Norman honestly loses some of its character now because that tree was like a staple, and now it’s just gone.”

Farnan said she thinks that Norman Library is one of the main libraries that people in sororities go to because of its proximity to Sorority Row, meaning many people passed it daily.

“It really is devastating because, to me, it’s such a freshman library. That was like home for me and so many other people, and now it’s like a piece of home is gone,” Farnan said. “That was my favorite tree. I know that sounds silly because it’s just a tree, but after passing it four times a week for over a year now, it really was like just something nice to have around. You don’t realize how much you loved the tree until you see it split into three pieces.”

UF Landscaping Director Tom Schlick said the tree has been doomed for years due to the moisture already inside the tree. It was long past due for its demise. Still, Schlick said the falling of the tree is heartbreaking.

Holly Lane, Director of the UF Literacy Institute, has been with UF intermittently since 1979 and has stayed consistently since 1990. Lane said it is remarkable that the tree’s destruction didn’t cause more damage. She explained that one of the tree’s limbs did break a window in one of the offices on the first floor.

“The courtyard used to be so inviting,” Lane said. “It was an overwhelming, massive and peaceful tree.”

The large live oak, as well as other trees, were visible in this 1940s aerial of Normal Hall. (Courtesy of UF Norman Hall archives)

Lane said after all these years, it’s sad to look out her window and see the heartbreaking sight of the Norman tree looking the way it does.

“I am devastated,” Lane said. “I spent most of my days after the storm in this room. So, I’ve had lots of time to stare and be sad.”

“It would be awesome to let us keep slabs of the tree with maybe a stamp that says ‘College of Education’ for us to have,” Lane said. “Or something with for fundraisers and alumni. I think they would appreciate having a little piece of the tree on their shelf.”

The tree’s fall was reminiscent of a similar live oak’s collapse during Hurricane Irma in 2017 near the UF Physics Building. The university planted four small trees in its place.