Authority figures evaluate what’s next after Hurricane Helene’s destruction

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s rampage, local officials are working tirelessly to restore essential services in Cedar Key.

Along with Cedar Key Mayor Sue Colson, first responders and Emergency Operation Center staff flocked to the downtown area to continue working through the effects of the natural disaster that occurred Thursday night.

Because the powerful Category 4 hurricane went directly into the Big Bend region of Florida, Cedar Key had record-breaking storm surges and strong winds, decimating buildings and breaking the water and plumbing systems.

Colson said the broken pipes, left barren after the storm, created multiple problems for the community. Because of the power outage, residents have not had access to clean water from their water tanks and additionally, the saltwater in the wells aggravated the situation of unsafe drinking water.

Krizia Cortina, 40, collects random keys that blew under her house. (Kamala Rossi/WUFT News)

Though the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District is the only group that can resolve the issue, she said, they are working closely with them.

Still, it’s not the only problem Cedar Key is facing.

There are no bathrooms on the island, she said. To combat this issue, 25 portlets were stationed on the island Sunday.

“Safety first: Electric, water, sewer. If we have a fire right now, we are very limited,” Colson said.

As Colson saw the adversity facing residents worried about the living conditions, her plans for Cedar Key’s recovery remain optimistic. Colson said there are steps they can take to improve the island’s water and sewage systems that are failing right now.

The proposed deal named the Waccasassa Bay Alliance would create a pipeline that would take sewage out of Cedar Key and take the potable water from Bronson, she said.

“We would not be sitting here today talking like we are,” Colson said. “We would have water and sewer if we had that pipeline because it’s going to go underground.”

The mayor said they hope to get funding for the approximate $139 million deal to avoid any other expenses or issues involving the water and sewer system.

Pam Mackey, a special response team director for the Advanced Emergency Medical Services location in Louisiana, arrived at Cedar Key Saturday night after tending to communities in Tallahassee, which also suffered from the hurricane’s direct hit.

“Our next step is to support the community and provide any kind of EMS or resources that we can…we’re not just going to sit around and wait on the call,” Mackey said.

She said this was the worst damage she had seen from a hurricane in terms of the collective impact on a community.

Brigida Sanchez, 51, holds her camera as she plans a camera shot. (Kamala Rossi/WUFT News)

Col. Brandon Bowman, the Commander and District Engineer of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, said his job was to provide technical assistance with FEMA and assess the extent of the damage so residents impacted by Helene could get monetary support.

“The state of Florida is really great with handling emergencies, they have a lot of their own temporary power and debris contractors,” Bowman said.

Though the response has been quick, she said, the number one issue she wants to focus on is fixing the water and sewer system.

Colson expressed the necessity for volunteers to help repair the damage Helene left in Cedar Key. As of Sunday, only permitted residents and other select groups have been allowed access to the island.

“We were ready for volunteers. I can’t let them on…the water and sewer plant is absolutely destroyed right now,” she said.

For the future of Cedar Key, there is hope that the island city can evolve with the same Cedar Key strong mentality.