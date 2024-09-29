Photo gallery: Hurricane Helene leaves widespread destruction in Horseshoe Beach
1 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 03.jpg
Andrew Gay of STS Trucking, left, helps clear a tree blocking State Road 26 near Fanning Springs after Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
2 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 08.jpg
Paul Byrd of Old South Earthworks cuts branches from a fallen tree on State Road 26 near Fanning Springs, Florida after Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
3 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 19.jpg
A road sign lays after heavy wind speeds in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
4 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 20.jpg
A roof blown from a house rests atop floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
5 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 25.jpg
A hole blown into Horeshoe Beach First Baptist Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
6 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 27.jpg
A destroyed house stands in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
7 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 30.jpg
A street sign rests upside-down in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
8 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 31.jpg
A street sign remains among debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
9 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 32.jpg
A Bible , soiled by floodwaters, rests on the steps of First Baptist Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
10 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 34.jpg
A church mangled by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
11 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 35.jpg
A church mangled by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson
12 of 12 — 09272024 HurricaneHelene SJ 52.jpg
Tm and Renee Futch sit outside their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene at Horseshoe Beach, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/ WUFT News)
Sydney Johson