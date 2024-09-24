Alachua County declares local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Helene

The Alachua County Commission declared a local state of emergency Tuesday afternoon before the arrival of what’s expected to be a major hurricane.

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to develop into a hurricane early Wednesday and make landfall near Florida’s northeast Gulf Coast Thursday evening.

Helene will bring heavy rain and sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds continue to increase impact in the coast of Florida Panhandle and the state west coast, the agencysaid.

“This is a strong storm forecasted to become a major hurricane Category 3 potentially higher,” said Jen Grice, Alachua County’s emergency management director.

Rainfall is expected to start Wednesday evening with four to six inches of rain through Friday, according to Grice. Winds are likely to start Thursday morning or into the afternoon.

The western portion of the county will be the primarily affected area but with any shift to the east, the rest of the county will be significantly affected, she added.

Grice urged residents to make the necessary preparations to prepare for the hurricane.

Alachua County is one of 61 Florida counties under a state of emergency after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an updated order Tuesday morning that included 20 more counties.

“Storm surge is going to be the biggest threat,” said David Arreola, former City of Gainesville commissioner, during public comment to the motion. “These state emergencies allow for mutual aid to begin to be coordinated. That’s going to be the most important thing.”

Mary Alford, chair of the Alachua County Board of Commissioners, said that the hurricane will also be catastrophic for people who recently lost their businesses on Dock Street in Cedar Key.

Alachua County is still squarely in the cone, according to Mark Sexton, Alachua County Communications Director.

“We are definitely not out of the path of the storm right now, and the storm can still shift,” Sexton said.

Residents can sign up for real-time updates by texting ALACHUA to 888-777.

People can also visit the Alachua County Ready website to learn more about information on states of emergency.

Sexton also suggested following the Alachua County Emergency Management, and the Alachua County accounts on social media.

“We encourage everyone to sign up for those features and get the best information,” Sexton said.

Sandbag distribution will be available at Alachua County’s Wayside Park at 11855 U.S. 441, according to Sexton.

The distribution begins Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m., weather permitting, until 3 p.m.

After staffed hours, sand, bags and shovels will be available for self-service.

On Tuesday afternoon, the county also announced the opening of two other sites: