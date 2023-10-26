Find stories from this series below.
This story is part of Untold Florida: Your Neighborhood, Your Story, a WUFT News series built from your questions. Tina from Micanopy said: I’m interested…
Untold Florida: Would The State Ever Return To A System Of Paying You Cash For Returning Bottles And Cans?As climate change rages on, natural disasters worsen and pollution floods the oceans, there is an increasing push for more progressive recycling policies to combat these issues.
Some residents called it the truck route. Others preferred to call it what they felt it really was: a detour. But no matter the name, the roar of traffic through downtown was gone.
Jim from Ocala asked us why schools add on extra testing beyond the statewide Florida Standards Assessment test.
Sam Goforth knows he’ll never discover everything about his ancestors, but finding out what he can is a trip worth taking.
Several people complained to Untold Florida that there seem to be more mosquitoes this year than normal.
Why do some areas receive so much more rain than other areas? Why do storms tend to miss residents of The Sandy Hills? WUFT's Untold Florida takes a look into the mysteries behind North Central Florida's rain patterns.
It's a time of growth for the Gainesville Regional Airport.
So who was Alice? Where did she come from? And how did she become the namesake of the biggest and most popular lake at UF?
The company may be relying on newer forms of charcoal production, but these kilns will continue to spark wonder in tourists and passers-by.
Witness Tree Junction, a trailhead along the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail in Prairie Creek Preserve, features towering pine trees and swampy soil — and a deep history dating back to 1812.