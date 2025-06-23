The Point, June 23, 2025: Geoengineering ban becomes state law in Florida

• WUFT News: After losing their home to Hurricane Helene, Gainesville family urges early preparation. "Local insurance agents warn that flood coverage can take up to 30 days to activate, making early action essential."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Marion County Public Schools expects $64M in budget cuts. What's the plan? "(Interim Superintendent Danielle) Brewer, Deputy Superintendent Ben Whitehouse and the leadership team will have their hands full with the budget, managing two new elementary schools that open in August, and a new high school in 2026."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF selects Clemons as next vice president for government and community relations. "UF interim President Kent Fuchs announced Friday that former state Rep. Chuck Clemons will step into the role of vice president for government and community relations starting in July."

• WCJB: Archaeologists investigate human remains found at historic Cedar Key home. "This month, excavation began to repair the pool, until the property manager stumbled upon pieces of a human skull."

• New York Times ($): A White Nationalist at University of Florida Wrote a Paper Promoting Racist Views. It Won Him an Award. "The University of Florida student won an academic honor after he argued in a paper that the Constitution applies only to white people. From there, the situation spiraled."

• WUFT News: Three generations and a tank. "If you’re driving past the National Guard Armory in Live Oak, you might notice an M4 tank that looks brand new. The new paint job was the work of Charles Bean, a 54-year-old painter who grew up playing on the tank. His father, who was also named Charles, retired from the National Guard 30 years ago. Ever since he was a boy, it’s been his dream to paint the rusted down Live Oak staple."

