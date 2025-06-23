The Point, June 23, 2025: Geoengineering ban becomes state law in Florida
The stories near you
Around the state
• News4Jax: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to prohibit activities ‘intended to affect’ weather, temperature, sunlight intensity. "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday that prohibits geoengineering and certain 'weather modification activities,' making it a third-degree felony." | Read more from WUFT News: A tourniquet for the planet?
• Spectrum News: Florida may soon eliminate sales tax on certain hurricane supplies permanently. "In addition to certain batteries, which would represent the state’s biggest tax loss for emergency supplies at nearly $60 million, residents could also buy gas cans that are five gallons or fewer tax-free, along with some portable generators for when the power goes out. Waterproof tarps would also be tax exempt."
• WFTS-Tampa Bay: ‘No one has a clue’: Florida tax collector sounds alarm on new learner's permit law. "A brand new state law meant to make them safer has a Florida tax collector sounding the alarm and warning parents of a change that could take them by surprise."
• WUSF-Tampa: Rays are likely staying put if a sale goes through, but John Morgan says Orlando's better for MLB. "With the team negotiating a deal that would make relocation unlikely, the lawyer and investor in the Orlando Dreamers says "the Tampa area does not compare with Orange County" for baseball."
• WLRN-Miami: Two towns, a river and a gangster: How the Hillsboro River shaped Deerfield Beach's early years. "Deerfield Beach was a quiet farming village with dirt roads, small wooden houses and little over a thousand residents who were fiercely defensive of their seaside home. Today, it's Broward tenth largest city."
• WFSU-Tallahassee: In Apalachicola, all eyes are on Gov. Ron DeSantis. "The bill on his desk would ban oil drilling within 10 miles of the Apalachicola River Basin"
• Associated Press: 'This is amazing': Panthers celebrate 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup with another parade. "Champagne was swilled and spilled, cigars were smoked and the Stanley Cup was hoisted a few more times, all with about 400,000 people watching."
From NPR News
• National: Trump administration defends Iranian strikes as some lawmakers question its legality
• World: Iran's top officials condemn U.S. strikes and assert their right to self-defense
• World: Bombing a nuclear site. What are the risks?
• World: Satellites show damage to Iran's nuclear program, but experts say it's not destroyed
• Health: This abortion method doesn't involve doctors — and many of them consider it safe
• Health: In this rural Colorado valley, cuts to Medicaid would have vast ripple effects
• Economy: What separates the ultrarich from the just-plain-rich? The gigayacht.