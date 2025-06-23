WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The Point, June 23, 2025: Geoengineering ban becomes state law in Florida

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:02 AM EDT

The stories near you

• WUFT News: After losing their home to Hurricane Helene, Gainesville family urges early preparation. "Local insurance agents warn that flood coverage can take up to 30 days to activate, making early action essential."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Marion County Public Schools expects $64M in budget cuts. What's the plan? "(Interim Superintendent Danielle) Brewer, Deputy Superintendent Ben Whitehouse and the leadership team will have their hands full with the budget, managing two new elementary schools that open in August, and a new high school in 2026."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF selects Clemons as next vice president for government and community relations. "UF interim President Kent Fuchs announced Friday that former state Rep. Chuck Clemons will step into the role of vice president for government and community relations starting in July."

• WCJB: Archaeologists investigate human remains found at historic Cedar Key home. "This month, excavation began to repair the pool, until the property manager stumbled upon pieces of a human skull."

• New York Times ($): A White Nationalist at University of Florida Wrote a Paper Promoting Racist Views. It Won Him an Award. "The University of Florida student won an academic honor after he argued in a paper that the Constitution applies only to white people. From there, the situation spiraled."

• WUFT News: Three generations and a tank. "If you’re driving past the National Guard Armory in Live Oak, you might notice an M4 tank that looks brand new. The new paint job was the work of Charles Bean, a 54-year-old painter who grew up playing on the tank. His father, who was also named Charles, retired from the National Guard 30 years ago. Ever since he was a boy, it’s been his dream to paint the rusted down Live Oak staple."

Around the state

• News4Jax: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to prohibit activities ‘intended to affect’ weather, temperature, sunlight intensity. "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday that prohibits geoengineering and certain 'weather modification activities,' making it a third-degree felony." | Read more from WUFT News: A tourniquet for the planet?

• Spectrum News: Florida may soon eliminate sales tax on certain hurricane supplies permanently. "In addition to certain batteries, which would represent the state’s biggest tax loss for emergency supplies at nearly $60 million, residents could also buy gas cans that are five gallons or fewer tax-free, along with some portable generators for when the power goes out. Waterproof tarps would also be tax exempt."

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: ‘No one has a clue’: Florida tax collector sounds alarm on new learner's permit law. "A brand new state law meant to make them safer has a Florida tax collector sounding the alarm and warning parents of a change that could take them by surprise."

• WUSF-Tampa: Rays are likely staying put if a sale goes through, but John Morgan says Orlando's better for MLB. "With the team negotiating a deal that would make relocation unlikely, the lawyer and investor in the Orlando Dreamers says "the Tampa area does not compare with Orange County" for baseball."

• WLRN-Miami: Two towns, a river and a gangster: How the Hillsboro River shaped Deerfield Beach's early years. "Deerfield Beach was a quiet farming village with dirt roads, small wooden houses and little over a thousand residents who were fiercely defensive of their seaside home. Today, it's Broward tenth largest city."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: In Apalachicola, all eyes are on Gov. Ron DeSantis. "The bill on his desk would ban oil drilling within 10 miles of the Apalachicola River Basin"

• Associated Press: 'This is amazing': Panthers celebrate 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup with another parade. "Champagne was swilled and spilled, cigars were smoked and the Stanley Cup was hoisted a few more times, all with about 400,000 people watching."

From NPR News

• National: Trump administration defends Iranian strikes as some lawmakers question its legality

• World: Iran's top officials condemn U.S. strikes and assert their right to self-defense

• World: Bombing a nuclear site. What are the risks?

• World: Satellites show damage to Iran's nuclear program, but experts say it's not destroyed

• Health: This abortion method doesn't involve doctors — and many of them consider it safe

• Health: In this rural Colorado valley, cuts to Medicaid would have vast ripple effects

• Economy: What separates the ultrarich from the just-plain-rich? The gigayacht.

Ethan Magoc curated today's edition of The Point.
The Point

