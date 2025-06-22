Three generations and a tank

If you’re driving past the National Guard Armory in Live Oak, you might notice an M4 tank that looks brand new.

The new paint job was the work of Charles Bean, a 54-year-old painter who grew up playing on the tank. His father, who was also named Charles, retired from the National Guard 30 years ago. Ever since he was a boy, it’s been his dream to paint the rusted down Live Oak staple.

"30 years, even before I even started my business I was trying to get somebody to let me just paint it, but it never worked out," says Bean.

The rusted tank sat in front of the armory since 1958. Bean remembered seeing it every day and thinking how much better it could look if he got the opportunity to paint it. As time went on and the tank continued to be neglected, it began to turn red, turning to rust.

Bean felt he would be able to cause an impact to his close veteran community through his work. All he needed was approval.

Once he received the literal green light, he and his two sons Dallas, 21, and Jack, 18, began restoring the tank. They covered all the costs from sandblasting, to priming and painting. He said the best part was sharing that experience with his sons.

“Working with my boys, it's a privilege all the time,” Bean said. “I'm blessed to be able to do that every single day."

Now, the newly painted tank sits in front of the National Guard Armory at 1416 11th Street SW. The brand new green paint gives the tank a feel that it was built yesterday. He said the community has been really appreciative of his work.

Bean’s strong familial connection to veterans made it an even more powerful project for him. His father was especially proud of his work.

Through the process of revamping the tank, Bean was able to not only share the experience with his sons and dad, but was also able to create a new environment for his grandkids to play and feel connected to their ancestry’s history.

“It was a very, very good privilege to be able to do it and have all the veterans be able to see it,” said Bean.

The finished product serves not just as a tribute to veterans, but as a symbol of Bean’s family's legacy. After 35 years in the painting business, Bean said he hopes his sons will carry on the family trade, just as they helped carry out this long-awaited project.

