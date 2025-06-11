The Point, June 11, 2025: Florida executes sixth person this year

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

(Courtesy of Maria David) / Maria David This undated photo released by Maria David shows her sister, Carmen Gayheart, smiling for the camera.

• Associated Press: Florida executes man convicted of raping and killing a woman 3 decades ago. "He is the sixth person put to death in Florida this year, and another execution is scheduled for later this month. The state executed six people in 2023, but only carried out one execution last year."

• WUFT News: Alachua appoints interim city manager in hostile council meeting. "According to a one-way email from Commissioner Jacob Fletcher sent to various city staff members, Valladares privately spoke to the other city commissioners about becoming interim city manager. Florida’s Sunshine Law prevents government board members from discussing business outside of a public meeting."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County sends default letter to Celebration Pointe over contract violations. "The letter gives Viking Companies, the owner of Celebration Pointe, 30 days to fix the breaches or else Alachua County will consider the company in default."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Newberry Mayor Marden wants apology from Vu over comments about charter school conversion. "The comments in question were made June 9 during a special meeting in which the school board unanimously approved both the charter and facilities contracts for the school. 'Yes, begrudgingly aye for the Joel Searby charter school,' Vu said when it came time to approve the charter contract."

• News Service of Florida: Florida legislators go back and forth in an effort to agree on a state budget. "The goal is to get the budget finished this week, along with accompanying bills that will include a tax package."

• Central Florida Public Media: Survivor and family visits to Pulse site begin Wednesday. "Many survivors and family members of people killed in a mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub nine years ago will go inside the building for the first time this week."

• Miami Herald ($): DeSantis offers Florida’s State Guard to Los Angeles. No thanks, says Newsom. "The Florida State Guard, which faced controversy for its militaristic training, was revived not just for emergencies, but also aiding law enforcement with riots and illegal immigration, according to its officials."

• WLRN-Miami: A Venezuelan couple has 'nowhere to go' after a decade adrift in the U.S. immigration system. "'We don't have choices,' Michelle said. 'We have nowhere to go. We are literally locked in. The only country that we are able to go with an expired passport is our own country — and we cannot go there. So we just have to wait to see what happens.'"

• Central Florida Public Media: Commercial astronaut crew set to launch to space station from Kennedy Space Center. "Once launched, it will take the crew about 28 hours to catch up with and dock to the International Space Station."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.