Alachua appoints interim city manager in hostile council meeting

The Alachua City Council appointed Rodolfo Valladares as the city’s interim city manager following months of controversy.

In February, three employees from the city’s Planning and Community Development Office resigned suddenly, and one released an open letter alleging that city manager Mike DaRoza was being influenced by his predecessor. DaRoza resigned in May shortly after the city reopened the investigation into the resignations.

According to a one-way email from Commissioner Jacob Fletcher sent to various city staff members, Valladares privately spoke to the other city commissioners about becoming interim city manager. Florida’s Sunshine Law prevents government board members from discussing business outside of a public meeting.

Commissioners were beside themselves.

City Commissioner Dayna Williams said the insinuation that the commissioners were trying to appoint Valladares illegally was “slanderous and appalling.” Alachua Vice Mayor Shirley Green Brown said she was appalled, disappointed and disturbed when she received the email from Fletcher.

Williams said, “Not only are you attempting to assassinate the character of Mr. Valladares, you are borderline slandering each one of your fellow commissioners up here.”

According to Williams, the interactions weren’t illegal. Williams said Valladares told multiple commissioners he was willing and able to step in as interim city manager if the commission chose him.

While Valladares isn’t a member of the commission, Florida’s Sunshine Law says staff members cannot be used as a liaison to communicate information between board members.

Communication wasn’t the only point of contention. Those in opposition to Valladares’ appointment worried about his connection to the pending investigation.

The Alachua City Commission during Monday’s meeting. An Alachua resident addresses the council. (Jordan Costagliola/WUFT News)

In the one-way email, Fletcher said, “Placing [Valladares] in the city’s highest administrative role while an investigation is in its early stages not only presents a direct conflict of interest, but also threatens to compromise the independence, credibility and evidentiary integrity of future reviews.”

Alachua resident Amy Prindle said, “I’m sure Mr. Valladares is wonderful, but is he the most appropriate person given the circumstances at this point?”

The investigation into the sudden resignations started in February, but was canceled two weeks later. The city voted to reopen the investigation shortly before DaRoza resigned.

“Once again, this body has kicked the can down the road,” said Alachua resident Bryan Buescher. “What message are you trying to send to people?”

Despite the controversy, a majority of public comments praised Valladares, calling him a family man and a hard worker.

When the time came to vote, Valladares was approved with only Fletcher voting in opposition.

Fletcher said, “I did what I felt the voters in April asked me to do, which is bring transparency to this board, and I will keep doing that.”

