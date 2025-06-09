The Point, June 7, 2025: Possibility of storms and flash flooding pops up in North Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Sunday's 10 p.m. forecast (Florida Storms)

• Florida Storms: Severe, flash flood risk for northern Florida, heat for all. "Constant instability and moisture will bring several showers and storms, increasing the flash flood risk across the Panhandle and North Florida. Between Sunday and Wednesday, 2 and 4 inches of rain are possible along I-10, and some isolated spots could receive 5 inches of rain."

• WUFT: RTS Funding Cuts Spark Frustration in Gainesville. "In Gainesville, long-anticipated cuts to the city's bus routes will soon take effect following a City Commission meeting Wednesday, June 5."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County school district projects $10.7M loss in state funding for 2025-26 budget. "The district is projected to lose $10,739,776 in state funding compared to last year and gain $4,102,965 in local revenue."

• WCJB: ‘I do have concerns’: Alachua commissioner addresses interim city manager discussions. "Alachua City Commissioner Jacob Fletcher says commissioners need to have more transparency and respond to residents’ concerns about the interim city manager position."

• The Alligator: UF undergraduates launch housing stability project in Gainesville, Pensacola. "Backed by a $10,000 grant, two UF undergraduates are working to connect unhoused communities in Gainesville and Pensacola with essential healthcare and support services from hygiene kits and cancer screening information to bicycles and job resources."

• The Alligator: ‘Bridging Troubled Waters’: A lifelong commitment to Gainesville’s education history. "Shortly before Michael Gengler graduated from Gainesville High School in 1962, he asked the student body if they were in favor of desegregation. With 38% responding “yes” and 62% responding “no,” he knew he had to try to preserve Gainesville’s rich community history — even if it would take him more than half his lifetime to do so."

• WCJB: Ocala motorcycle community comes together to support family after loss. "An Ocala family is mourning the loss of a husband and father after a motorcycle accident. Riders came together to support and remember the life that was lost."

Around the state

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: DOGE cuts at NOAA will hurt hurricane modeling and forecasting. "Experts who help predict hurricanes were among hundreds fired at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A plea of not guilty has been filed on behalf of the accused FSU shooter. "Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty for 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. He’s accused in a mass shooting at Florida State University on April 17, 2025. Court documents show Ikner waived his right to a speedy trial."

• WUSF-Tampa: The group spearheading the Florida Wildlife Corridor gets a $1 million boost. "Disney World's conservation arm has given $1 million to the foundation that wants to preserve a wildlife corridor through the length of Florida."

• WLRN-Miami: Names of suspected undocumented immigrants in Miami-Dade jails may be kept out of public eye. "The Miami-Dade Commission on Monday is considering a proposal that would block county officials from releasing public records about suspected undocumented immigrants detained in its jails, leaving family members in the dark about their loved ones, warns the Florida Immigrant Coalition."

• WUSF-Tampa: Inside New College’s unraveling financial oversight: Staff ousted, board critics removed. "Since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a new slate of trustees in early 2023, the small liberal arts college has undergone a dramatic transformation — eliminating its Gender Studies program, reshaping student life, and launching a costly new athletics department."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Families of children with autism hail Florida's new law that increases early detection and intervention. "Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a major bill aimed at increasing early detection and intervention for children with autism. It also works to fill in the gaps in children’s education with specialized programs."

• WFLA-Tampa Bay: Evan Longoria retires from MLB with one last day as a Ray. "On Saturday, Tampa Bay Rays legend Evan Longoria signed a one-day contract with the team so when he officially retired from Major League Baseball, he would do it in the same jersey he started in."

From NPR News

• National: Protesters clash with law enforcement in Los Angeles as Trump sends National Guard

• Law: Supreme Court grants DOGE access to confidential Social Security records

• Politics: Trump is invoking emergency powers at a record rate. Here's what that means

• Politics: How the U.S. became highly reliant on Elon Musk for access to space

• World: Colombian Presidential hopeful shot at Bogotá rally

• Health: RFK Jr. is shrinking the agency that works on mental illness and addiction

• Health: How a network of women in Latin America transformed safe, self-managed abortions

Sofia Dinka curated today's edition of The Point.