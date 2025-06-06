RTS Funding Cuts Spark Frustration in Gainesville

In Gainesville, long-anticipated cuts to the city's bus routes will soon take effect following a City Commission meeting Wednesday, June 5.

The changes stem from the University of Florida’s decision to reduce funding for the Regional Transit System (RTS), a move that has frustrated many in the community.

Oliver Flanagan, a longtime RTS rider, spoke during the public comment period.

“I've been using… our RTS buses since I was in eighth grade. They've been a core part of my life. I can't personally drive. I am not able to get a car,” he said.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward told WUFT on Friday that the university bears responsibility for the cuts.

“I think the judgment of folks making those decisions on campus has been poor,” Ward said. “I don't think that they have given a clear opportunity for students to be heard.”

Route changes are expected to begin June 30 and may continue into the fall.

