The Point, May 9, 2025: County's Sunrise Inn purchase helps St. Francis House

Today's Florida stories

Sunrise Inn on Southwest 14th Street is one of the places in Gainesville where the homeless can find temporary shelter. (Joe Wester/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: St. Francis House moves forward after Alachua County’s Sunrise Inn purchase. "The county’s acquisition of the property now covers critical maintenance and operational expenses — costs that had previously forced the non-profit to halt daily meal services in April 2024."

• Florida Storms: Hurricane Season: the terminology you must know. "A tropical low-pressure system must be at least a tropical storm (or subtropical) to receive an official name. The names come from a list that rotates every six years. They could be Spanish, French, or American. This is done intentionally to serve better this region of the world, where hurricanes have an impact."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville eyes boost for economic development with potential bond. "To fund the initiatives, city staff presented the idea of a general obligation bond that could generate from $65 million up to $200 million in 10 years. That bond would need to be voter-approved and would show up as a tax increase."

• News Service of Florida: Jeanette Nuñez emerges as sole finalist for FIU presidency. "Carlos Duart, an FIU trustee who led the search committee, wrote in a message to the university community that the committee selected three finalists, but two said they would only continue to a public phase of the process if they were chosen as the lone candidate."

• Central Florida Public Media: Some scholarships remain on the chopping block ahead of legislature reconvening. "The cuts would be to the Effective Access to Student Education, or EASE grants, which help to subsidize a college education for Florida students. An item in the budget that legislators will consider next week would cut the $3,500 dollar scholarships for students who attend 15 private universities and colleges in Florida."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida is seeing more tuberculosis cases. Here's what you need to know. "While anyone can get the bacterial infection because it is contracted through air, it is most commonly found in confined areas where people spend an extended amount of time."

• WLRN-Miami: Florida lawmakers push bipartisan bill to keep Venezuelan immigrants from being deported. "TPS allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife. The proposed bill by the Florida lawmakers would automatically designate Venezuela for TPS for an initial period of 18 months, with an option for renewal."

• WFLA-Tampa: More than 1,000 corals born at The Florida Aquarium head to the Keys. "The elkhorn corals were transported to the Florida Keys, where they will be planted on the reef or nurtured in ocean-based nurseries, the Florida Aquarium said."

• WLRN-Miami: How can a product be imported tariff-free to Miami without entering the U.S.? Welcome to the FTZ. "These goods have been imported from all over the world, including India, Vietnam and China. If it’s headed to someplace in the U.S., it’s subject to President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. If this warehouse is just a waypoint as it makes its way to another country, no tariff is due, as long as it stays in this specially designated warehouse."

From NPR News

• Religion: Who is the new Pope Leo XIV and what are his views?

• National: Trump administration unveils a plan to modernize the air traffic control system

• Health: RFK Jr. says autism database will use Medicare and Medicaid info

• Economy: Americans are already seeing Trump's tariffs kick in. They sent in receipts to prove it

• Health: Former CDC staff warn of 'a five-alarm fire'

• Health: States try to revive Medicaid work requirements, worrying some low-income Americans

• National: Court rules Alabama redistricting intentionally discriminates against Black voters

