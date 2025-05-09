St. Francis House moves forward after Alachua County’s Sunrise Inn purchase

The St. Francis House has been a help to many, including homeless resident Bobby McCain. McCain started at St. Francis, looking for a place to live, when he finally got connected and was able to thrive off the support that the St. Francis House and Sunrise Inn provide.

He met the criteria of having a job and being free of any criminal records, with successful information and background checks.

“I’m glad I can actually rely on someone, because what they’re doing at St. Francis and the Sunrise Inn is saving lives,” McCain said.

St. Francis House, Inc. is seeing a new wave of stability and success after Alachua County purchased its Sunrise Residence Inn property last August for $1.95 million — a move that has bolstered the non-profit’s mission to support the city’s homeless population.

“St. Francis House did minor maintenance before the sale, but since the purchase, the county is handling everything to do with that property and program,” said Katelyn Drummet, director of development for St. Francis House. Drummet has been with the organization for three years. “We were struggling to meet basic needs, including meal service. Now we can focus on helping our residents get back on their feet.”

The Sunrise Residence Inn at 2105 SW 14th Street has been under St. Francis House’s ownership since 2000. It is one of the three housing properties the organization manages, alongside its main facility in downtown Gainesville and the Arbor House located just south of the city center.

The county’s acquisition of the property now covers critical maintenance and operational expenses — costs that had previously forced the non-profit to halt daily meal services in April 2024.

“With the county stepping in, we’re able to serve meals again and provide a safe, supportive environment,” Drummet said.

County inspections of the Sunrise property in recent years revealed several needed improvements, including plumbing upgrades, roof repairs, and ADA compliance adjustments. Renovations are currently underway and have caused minimal disruption to residents.

The Sunrise location is operating at full capacity. Residents there must meet specific eligibility requirements, including proof of employment, a “blue card” issued by the Gainesville Police Department, and background check clearances.

The blue card serves as a verification tool that confirms a person’s homeless status and includes basic background checks, helping prioritize individuals with the highest need for transitional housing.

Recent data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that in 2024, the number of unsheltered homeless individuals in Gainesville surpassed the sheltered population, with 318 unsheltered and 725 sheltered.

St. Francis House says that without the county’s support, the Sunrise location would likely no longer be able to house residents.

“This investment ensures that we can continue doing the work that Gainesville desperately needs,” said Al Cockrell, St. Francis board of directors’ treasurer.