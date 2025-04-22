The Point, April 22, 2025: Bill threatens community reinvestment, but Gainesville's model thrives

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Florida bill seeks to end community reinvestment agencies, but Gainesville's unique model thrives. "A bill that could phase out programs meant to help economically blighted communities has local government officials preparing to find alternative funding for future projects. But that removal won’t impact Gainesville and Alachua County to the same extent it would impact other areas."

A GPD officer directs an influx of traffic in the aftermath of a shooting at a blockparty on 1515 SE 15th Street on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Gunfire disrupts Easter celebrations in Gainesville, Lake City. "Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred at Easter celebrations in Gainesville and Lake City Sunday night, injuring a total of four people, including a police officer. Gainesville police say they are still looking for the person who shot three people at an event at TB McPherson Park around 8:15 p.m."

• WUFT News: City of Alachua officials sworn in as resident raises concern over election integrity. "Environmental advocates who criticized the City Commission’s rapid pace of development celebrated the change in leadership. But little seemed to change as the newly elected commission faced a development-heavy agenda."

• WUFT News: Gainesville takes ownership of home following foreclosure and years of neighbor complaints. "Neighbors of a northwest Gainesville homeowner have complained for two decades about Douglas Englert’s property and contacted the city's code enforcement division seeking change. Englert owned the house at 4105 NW 22nd Drive until April 9, when the city was issued the title to the property as part of a foreclosure case in Alachua County Circuit Civil Court."

• WUFT News: Morningside Nature Center revamp plan unveiled to public. "The project, still in its early stages, is part of a 15- to 20-year master plan by the city’s Wild Spaces and Public Places program to modernize local parks while supporting community engagement."

• The Alligator: UF law student trespassed from campus after racist, antisemitic social media posts. "Preston Terry Damsky, a 29-year-old student at UF’s Levin College of Law, was issued a trespass order on April 3, making it a second-degree misdemeanor for him to set foot on university property for three years. The order came weeks after Damsky began posting racist and antisemitic content on social media, including a message calling for the elimination of Jews 'by any means necessary.'”

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County leaders flip to new chapter of literacy plan. "The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners and Children’s Trust of Alachua County heard an overview of the first phase, a Comprehensive Literacy Needs Assessment completed by UF’s Lastinger Center for Learning. The BOCC also voted to allocate $250,000 to enter Phase 2, building the actual plan to fill gaps highlighted in the assessment."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Fortress Investment Group acquires The Village at Gainesville. "New York-based global investment company Fortress Investment Group finalized its purchase of The Village at Gainesville from SantaFe Healthcare on Thursday, effectively flipping the retirement community from nonprofit to for-profit status."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

FILE—Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, addresses a crowd at Hillsborough Community College, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Following FSU's shooting, House Democrats are calling for stricter gun legislation in Florida. "Democrats in both chambers have filed bills this session to tighten the state’s grip on guns. Meanwhile, the Florida House in March passed a bill to lower the gun-purchasing age from 21 to 18. It’s a rollback from a law passed after the Parkland shooting."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida State University students are returning to class after last week's campus shooting. "Students at Florida State University are returning to campus today after a shooting last Thursday left two dead and six injured. For some, like Olivia Washinski, the idea of heading back to the classroom feels nerve-wracking."

• Central Florida Public Media: Local leaders express concern over healthcare programs funding cuts. "A labor union representing healthcare workers expressed concern over recent cuts to federal funding for health-related programs by President Donald Trump. The cuts would also reportedly result in the loss of approximately 45,000 jobs in the state, according to a report from the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Bills would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments -- with or without state money. "A Florida Senate bill would make it more difficult to get a citizens initiative on the ballot. A key provision would ban the use of public funds to advocate for or against an issue that is the subject of a proposed constitutional amendment. A companion bill in the House would not go that far."

• WLRN-Miami: Food banks struggle with empty shelves amid federal budget cutbacks. "The U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled 15 truckloads of food, limiting Farm Share’s food deliveries to twice a month instead of once a week, effective April 7. The change has left the shelves of the Salvation Army of Broward County’s food pantry nearly empty and staff struggling to feed families dealing with food insecurity."

• Miami Herald ($): Rip currents are a threat along Florida’s beaches. Here’s how to protect yourself. "Thousands of swimmers were warned of dangerous waters in South Florida over Easter weekend after a 13-year-old boy died in an accidental ocean drowning while swimming near a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale."

From NPR News

• Education: Trump administration to resume collections on student loan borrowers in default.

• Business: The Justice Department and Google battle over how to fix a search engine monopoly.

• Politics: The White House is looking to replace Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

• National: Trumps welcome thousands to the White House for the annual Easter egg roll.

• Health: With CDC injury prevention team gutted, 'we will not know what is killing us.'

• World: China warns of 'countermeasures' against any deals that harm its interests.

• Business: DHL will stop shipping packages over $800 to U.S. customers due to new customs rules.

• National: Mahmoud Khalil misses son's birth after ICE official denies his request to be there.

Valentina Sandoval curated today's edition of The Point.