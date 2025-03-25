The Point, March 25, 2025: 9th annual Gator Fly-In lifts off

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

Two military pilots having a conversation while sitting on top of a North American T-6B Texan II aircraft at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: 9th annual Gator Fly-In celebrating "Gators in Space." "The 9th annual Gator Fly-In Armed Services and Appreciation Day took off last Saturday at the University Air Center, where attendees got a firsthand view of several military and civilian aircraft displays."

• WUFT News: Miami-Dade brush fire under control as drought conditions persist in one-third of the state. "Brush fires raged in Miami-Dade county this weekend, burning over 27,000 acres. According to state officials, one-third of the state is under drought conditions. Listen to the full story."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Florida Museum public exhibits temporarily closed for expansion. "In December, the Florida Museum announced that it would close on March 24 to start its new, two-story building on the west side of Powell Hall. This nearly 6,000-square-foot addition will host educational spaces, offices and the University of Florida’s Thompson Earth Systems Institute. The projected reopening is 2026 at 3215 Hull Rd. in Gainesville."

• WCJB: Webb’s Antique Mall closes after nearly 30 years; “It’s bittersweet." "The longtime antique mall, located off I-75, welcomed customers for one final day as vendors marked down prices and packed up their booths. Owner Verlon Webb said the closure has been bittersweet."

• News Service of Florida: Florida wetlands fight teed up for federal appeals court arguments. "A federal appeals court will hear arguments in May in a closely watched case about whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2020 improperly shifted permitting authority to Florida for projects that affect wetlands."

• WUSF-Tampa: A Tampa surgeon volunteered to treat patients in Gaza. Why he wants to return. "Doctors from around the world regularly make trips to Gaza to help treat the patients wounded in war. They say that going and seeing it firsthand changes you."

• WLRN-Miami: Staying cool in Miami: UM study looks at who is most at risk from dangerous heat. "When a team of University of Miami researchers started taking a closer look at who in Miami is most at risk from dangerous heat, they were surprised to find a complicated balance some households strike, even ones with moderate incomes, to keep the AC running."

• News Service of Florida: Federal appeals court sides with Tesla in deadly 2018 crash. "In a case stemming from a fiery, fatal crash after an 18-year-old motorist drove 116 mph, a federal appeals court Friday sided with Tesla, Inc. in a dispute about the design of the car's battery system."

• WLRN-Miami: History We Call Home: How the Great Land Boom shaped South Florida 100 years ago. "Now a century's worth of history across the region is coalescing: in 2025 and 2026, a total of 11 cities are turning 100 years old and will be marking their centennial with heartfelt celebrations."

Today's sponsored message

From NPR News

• National: The inside story of how a journalist was sent White House war plans

• Law: Judge contends Nazis got more due process than Trump deportees did

• World: Venezuela says it will start accepting repatriation flights from the U.S. again

• World: The U.S. and Russia are holding talks in Saudi Arabia on a Black Sea ceasefire

• Health: What happens when a Chicago hospital bows to federal pressure on trans care for teens

• Politics: Why Canada is holding an election that will be a first for its prime minister

• Science: Speaking into a microphone? Your audio quality can impact the way people view you

• National: TikTok is full of ADHD advice — just don't trust it for a diagnosis

• National: Things people forget to clean the most, according to cleaning experts

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.