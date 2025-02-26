The Point, Feb. 26, 2025: DeSantis fast-tracks I-75 expansion in Ocala

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala on Tuesday. (Frame grab via Facebook/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: DeSantis fast-tracks plans to expand I-75 lanes in Central Florida. "The project was not set to begin for another 10 to 15 years, the governor said when he unveiled the plans at a press conference at the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala. The expansion will add a 31-mile stretch of auxiliary lanes from State Road 44 in Wildwood to State Road 326 in Ocala."

• WUFT News: UF Board of Trustees approves qualifications and salary for future president. "The approved criteria, which emphasized academic accomplishment and political neutrality, were developed by UF’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee using feedback from faculty, students, donors, administration and other university stakeholders."

• Florida Storms: Many (finally) received rain in Florida; how much and what now? "The storm dissecting the peninsula brought moisture, translating to heavy rainfall. The heaviest amount was recorded over the Florida Keys, and the second highest was over parts of Central Florida."

• WUFT News: Florida residents lose millions to scammers. Here’s how to stay safe. "Phone scams remain a major issue in Florida, with fraud reports costing residents over $650 million last year. WUFT reporter AJ Sheridan discusses how scams, such as fake SunPass toll messages and jury duty fraud, are targeting Floridians, especially seniors and international residents."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County considers sheriff’s office salaries, carports. "According to staff, the raises will cost $1.4 million. The money to pay for the raises will largely come from other spots within the sheriff’s office along with $484,000 that the BOCC designated in the current budget for raises."

• WCJB: Florida Charter School Review Commission meets to discuss Newberry Community School charter application. "Members of the review commission, stationed in Orlando, will decide whether or not Newberry Community School, formerly known as Newberry Elementary, will become a charter school."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Williston to hold parade for Super Bowl winner Quinyon Mitchell. "Mitchell graduated from Williston High School in 2019 after he led the Red Devils with 983 yards rushing in eight games his senior season and added three interceptions on defense."

Around the state

Florida Legislative session. (Gary McCullough/AP)

• Florida Trident: Florida public officials may want to hide their home addresses, but is it a good idea? "Prominent among the bills are those which would curtail the public’s right to know personal information such as home addresses of certain officials elected to represent Floridians, the folks who regulate the state’s judges, and even medical examiners."

• WLRN-Miami: What a link between blue-green algae and degenerative diseases means for Floridians. "A couple decades after the initial findings on Guam, a collection of researchers around the world are finding a strong link between environmental exposure to BMAA in cyanobacteria and degenerative nerve diseases like ALS, and possibly Alzheimer’s."

• Associated Press: As DeSantis touts his wife for Florida governor, what to know about Casey. "Florida law limits governors to two consecutive terms, meaning the popular Republican governor can't run for reelection in 2026 — though he theoretically could run for the office again in the future."

• WLRN-Miami: Listeria outbreak linked to meal supplement shakes reported in hospitals, long-term care facilities. "The bacterial infections linked to frozen shakes under the brand names Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes were reported in 21 states, including Florida."

• Central Florida Public Media: New dynamic toll pricing begins on I-4 Express. "Tolls across the 21-mile stretch of express lanes will continually adjust in response to real-time traffic conditions beginning Monday, according to District Five Secretary John Tyler and FDOT’s emailed message and subsequent news release."

• WUSF-Tampa: Piney Point phosphate plant will soon be closed – for good. "The troubled Piney Point plant in Manatee County has caused environmental problems for Tampa Bay since the 1970s. We take a tour of the site, where workers are within months of shutting it down."



From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.