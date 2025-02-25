Florida residents lose millions to scammers. Here’s how to stay safe

Phone scams remain a major issue in Florida, with fraud reports costing residents over $650 million last year. WUFT reporter AJ Sheridan discusses how scams, such as fake SunPass toll messages and jury duty fraud, are targeting Floridians, especially seniors and international residents.

Detective Nick Ferrara from the Gainesville Police Department advises people to stay cautious, verify messages, and avoid making payments under pressure. While scams are becoming more sophisticated, awareness and skepticism are key to prevention.

Sheridan emphasizes the importance of questioning suspicious messages and taking a moment to verify their authenticity before acting.