WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida residents lose millions to scammers. Here’s how to stay safe

WUFT | By Dana Hill
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:22 AM EST

Phone scams remain a major issue in Florida, with fraud reports costing residents over $650 million last year. WUFT reporter AJ Sheridan discusses how scams, such as fake SunPass toll messages and jury duty fraud, are targeting Floridians, especially seniors and international residents.

Detective Nick Ferrara from the Gainesville Police Department advises people to stay cautious, verify messages, and avoid making payments under pressure. While scams are becoming more sophisticated, awareness and skepticism are key to prevention.

Sheridan emphasizes the importance of questioning suspicious messages and taking a moment to verify their authenticity before acting.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Dana Hill
Dana Hill is a producer and director for WUFT-FM 89.1 and host of Animal Airwaves Live and Encore.
See stories by Dana Hill