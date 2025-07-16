WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Back to school: Marion County kicks off orientations July 21

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT

Marion County Public Schools are gearing up for the start of the new academic year, with back-to-school orientations scheduled to begin as early as July 21 and continuing through Aug. 8.

These orientations are designed to help students and families get familiar with their schools, meet teachers, and prepare for a successful year ahead. Parents are encouraged to check their child’s school for specific orientation dates and times.

The first day of school is Monday, August 11, and school officials are urging families with new students to register as soon as possible to avoid long lines and delays.

Click here for a complete list of orientation schedules for all Marion County schools.
Education
