The Point, Feb. 6, 2025: Teachers call for salary increases

The stories near you

Sadie Matteucci, a teacher at Gainesville High School, explains how she works a second job to afford her expenses while being a full-time teacher as her fellow Gainesville High School teacher, Joseph Waddell, listens. (Olivia Evans/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Teachers call on Alachua County School Board for salary increases. "Gina Rivera, a teacher at William S. Talbot Elementary School, spoke at the meeting about the reality of teachers’ pay. Factoring in the extra hours spent planning lessons, both during the week and on the weekends, Rivera estimated that she is owed an extra 25% of what she is paid."

• WUFT News: Archer’s $1.3 million debt: Where it comes from and how city leaders plan on repaying. "The debt, which totals $1,386 for each of Archer’s 1,154 residents, comes from failing to pay income taxes, misusing Wild Places Public Spaces money and taking out loans to support the city’s wastewater facility."

• WUFT News: Driver in carjacking who fled police had been released from prison days earlier. "Jessica Marie Hord, 42, of Gainesville had been released from prison Saturday after serving less than a year behind bars in an unrelated felony drug and property crime conviction."

• Florida Storms: February's rapid warm up likely to bring an early start to Spring. "Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted 6 more weeks of winter for the US, but Florida has never beat to Phil's drum. In fact, long range forecasts indicate that the Sunshine State may be getting a jump start on Spring."

• Florida Storms: Severe Weather Awareness Week: Hurricanes & water. "Florida's narrow width allows it to feel the impacts over extensive and populous areas, and effects can vary significantly within a short distance. Its flat terrain also enables hurricanes to maintain their structure and strength more effectively than if a cyclone were to cross mountainous terrain."

• WCJB: Alachua County Sheriff Chad Scott testifies in racial discrimination trial. "Sgt. Kevin Davis, a white man, alleged the sheriff denied him promotions based on his skin color and retaliated against him when he complained by launching an internal affairs investigation."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville Regional Transit System Fare-Free Program to require ID cards. "The city of Gainesville Transportation Department originally announced this new requirement in October 2024 to reduce fraud and address budget constraints due to reductions in local, state and federal funding."

Around the state

Fishing Captain Tim Klein and a client look for fish in Florida Bay, where flood control across the Everglades has worsened water quality. (Patrick Farrell/WLRN)

• WLRN-Miami: Everglades advocates mark 40 years of highs and lows in the work to save the River of Grass. "For many, the durability of the coalition formed by Gov. Bob Graham — which now numbers nearly 60 different conservation groups, both the state’s tribes and federal and state government agencies — ranks as one of its best achievements."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Over 300 protest Trump administration, Elon Musk at Florida Capitol. "Thousands of protestors gathered at protests across the country Wednesday to denounce the first days of President Donald Trump’s second term. Over 300 Florida demonstrators picketed outside the historic state capitol."

• Politico: Expected early exit of Florida’s Nuñez creates new opening for DeSantis to cement control. "Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is expected to resign this week to be named interim president of Florida International University, according to three people aware of the school’s plans but not authorized to discuss them publicly."

• Central Florida Public Media: Trump policy opening churches to immigration raids worries some Central Florida pastors. "That has raised concerns for churches serving immigrant families in Central Florida. Some church leaders worry about religious freedom and say the change is making people afraid to come in and worship."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Red Cross offering financial assistance to Floridians impacted by hurricanes Helene, Milton. "The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to Floridians whose homes suffered major damage or were destroyed by the hurricanes and who still face obstacles in their recovery. The offer of financial assistance is not a loan and does not need to be repaid."

• Central Florida Public Media: Memorial design that honors Pulse nightclub victims moves forward. "The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee first convened in July 2024. Ever since then, the 18-member group has discussed what the community wants as the city moves forward with a memorial for the victims killed June 12, 2016, at the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Tuesday evening's meeting was the last time the group would officially meet."



From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.