The Point, Jan. 30, 2025: Residents demand landfill closure

The stories near you

The Florence Recycling and Disposal landfill in southeast Gainesville received more outcry on Tuesday at the Alachua County Commission meeting from residents who object to its location and recent growth near their neighborhoods. (WUFT News file photo)

• WUFT News: East Gainesville residents continue to demand action on landfill closure. "Water contamination was one of the main concerns of residents. The landfill is unlined, which puts the groundwater and neighboring wells at risk of contamination."

• WUFT News: Alachua County Commission cuts ties with gun violence prevention nonprofit. "CVG had stopped actively working with the alliance after Gainesville declined grant funding from the group while the city worked on its own gun violence prevention plan. During the meeting, the board went back and forth on whether or not to continue to try to work with CVG or to cut ties and work solely with the Alliance."

• WUFT News: Gainesville Mayor delivers the 2025 State of the City Address. "His address took place at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention where he began by acknowledging the headway the city is making to reduce gun violence. 'Since last May, more than eight months ago, there has not been a single gun-related homicide reported in the city of Gainesville,' Ward said."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Williamson’s Food Store to close after 53 years. "Bruce Williamson said he doesn’t know how the new owner plans to use the space, but he hopes it’ll remain a grocery store for the community that, after so many decades of interaction, has grown close."

• WCJB: Family of former TV20 reporter Dylan Lyons sues parent company of TV station for negligence following death. "Lawyers hope this lawsuit opens doors for more discussions when it comes to a reporters safety which means giving them the choice on whether or not to go out to a potentially dangerous scene. The lawsuit alleges that through indifference, recklessness, or gross negligence, Charter Communications’ actions contributed to Lyons’ death."

• WCJB: University of Florida researcher warns backyard chicken owners of Bird Flu symptoms. "Alicia Halbritter, an agriculture extension agent, said people with backyard chickens should watch out for their symptoms including sneezing, runny noses, coughing, and wattle and comb discoloration."

Around the state

Alex Brandon/AP / AP FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

• Associated Press: After rebuke from legislative leaders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledges to veto immigration bill. "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Wednesday to veto a sweeping immigration bill, in the latest escalation of a statehouse showdown between the governor and the state's Republican legislative leadership, who have sparred over whose proposals would best carry out President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown."

• Fresh Take Florida: Miami archbishop’s message to Trump: ‘Migrants are not a problem’. "As President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans ramp up, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski says the president is taking the wrong approach. 'Migrants are not a problem,' Wenski said in a Zoom interview. 'Our broken immigration laws are a problem, but the migrants are not a problem. These people represent an opportunity.'"

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Tallahassee residents are still without power after the winter storm. "The City says the damage to the power meters presented an electrical fire hazard. As a result, officials killed the power to the meters that operate five Westwood units. The decision has left residents living off generators and for McCoy—spending money on hotels."

• Associated Press: A luxury condo is planned for the Surfside site where a building collapse killed 98 people. "The building with staggered floors designed by Zaha Hadid Architects will have 37 'mansions' with units averaging 7,000 square feet. The price of a four- or five-bedroom unit will start at $15 million, and the project will include a private restaurant, residential butlers, a wellness spa and other resort-style amenities, according to the company."

• WUSF-Tampa: Winters are warming in Florida, despite the recent cold snap. "It didn't feel like it last week, but data shows winter is warming quicker than any other season in Florida. And out of 10 cities analyzed across the state, Tampa's winter is getting hotter fastest."

• WLRN-Miami: Florida Legislature votes to cancel Dreamers' in-state tuition. But is it contradicting Trump? "The Florida Legislature Tuesday night voted to cancel in-state tuition for undocumented students, known as Dreamers — as Dreamer advocates insisted the move will not only hurt Florida, but contradict the man whom the measure is named for: President Trump."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.