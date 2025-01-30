Gainesville Mayor delivers the 2025 State of the City Address

Mayor Harvey Ward highlighted the city’s progress toward a safer and more involved community in his annual State of the City Address on Wednesday.

His address took place at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention where he began by acknowledging the headway the city is making to reduce gun violence.

“Since last May, more than eight months ago, there has not been a single gun-related homicide reported in the city of Gainesville,” Ward said.

He credited this accomplishment to a collaboration between Alachua County, the county commission, Santa Fe College, the University of Florida and other community groups.

Ward also recognized Santa Fe College President Paul Broadie for forming the Community Gun Violence Prevention Alliance in 2024. The alliance works to firnd ways to decrease gun-related crime and neighborhood violence in Gainesville.

The alliance is focused on improving outcomes for survivors and spearheading a group of city stakeholders, said District 1 Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker.

Ward explained that successful recruitment at the Gainesville Police Department is also a critical factor for gun violence prevention.

“GPD is committed to providing mentorship, training, and support,” Ward said.

Additionally, Ward announced that GPD officers’ salaries increased by 20% to $60,000 a year in 2024.

“Morale is climbing and hiring is increasing year over year,” Ward said regarding GPD staffing.

Gainesville Fire Rescue was also acknowledged for its leadership with IMPACT GNV, the city’s new gun violence prevention initiative.

People arriving at Gainesville's 2025 State of the City Address find their seats at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention on South Main Street. (Kaitlyn Tarakji/WUFT News)

For many local residents, including Shelyla Santana, the development of downtown Gainesville was also a highlight of the mayor’s address.

“I think it’s important to bring more people into downtown because it will definitely support economic development,” said Santana, a newly hired project manager with Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area.

Some of these improvements include the expansion of The Knot, a local climbing gym, and extending an agreement to develop Lot 10 at 100 SW First Avenue in downtown Gainesville.

At-large Gainesville City Commissioner James Ingle said there are two key aspects to downtown’s improvements. First, the new Downtown Ambassadors Program has hired people from the area to remove graffiti and connect with local business owners.

Second is the Gainesville City Commission’s plan to renovate the stretch of Southwest First Avenue between Main and Southwest Second Street.

“Improvements will begin so the corridor can spark festivals, farmers markets, and food truck alleys,” Ingle said.

Ward emphasized other ways to make a difference in a community, specifically regarding homelessness.

Jon DeCarmine, the former CEO of GRACE Marketplace, was commended for his work to provide safe shelter to those experiencing homelessness.

The Community Resource Paramedicine Program, a city outreach program for homeless neighbors, is staffed at the highest level it's ever been with a program coordinator, four emergency medical technicians and two paramedics.

Cynthia Moore Chestnut, an at-large Gainesville city commissioner, spoke about economic growth and affordable housing in east Gainesville.

“Today, we are one step closer to realizing the dream of transformational economic development,” Chestnut said.

In 2024, the number of affordable housing units in east Gainesville increased by building new homes on vacant lots previously owned by the city. After a two-year partnership with Bright Community Trust, four empty city-owned lots were donated with six more to come in the future.

Attendee Marcy Neumann agreed that affordable housing is essential, but she said more is needed to see actual improvement in people’s lives.

“It's not just housing,” Neumann said. “How do we create sustainability? How do we create an environment of inclusivity where they are actually getting the support they need?”

The city successfully opened a new central receiving facility with Meridian Healthcare last fall with the City of Gainesville providing $996,000 and Alachua County contributing $500,000. The facility is intended to be a mental health and substance use crisis center.

“I promise you that will make an enormous difference in your community,” Ward said.

Gainesville also focused on recovery after hurricanes Helene and Milton. Public works and the city’s contracted haulers removed more than 50,000 cubic yards of tree branches and debris in an eight-week period. Ward described the clean-up as essential to keep Gainesville’s parks and public spaces open.

District 3 Gainesville City Commissioner Casey Willits explained how the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs enrolled over 13,000 students in after-school activities such as youth athletics and arts.

Ward also touched on Gainesville’s contributions toward addressing climate change. In 2024, the city secured $28 million in federal and state funding and designated $26 million of that money for the acquisition of 19 hybrid, electric RTS buses and the installation of a solar charging facility in the employee parking lot. The buses are expected to arrive in 2026.

In closing, Ward emphasized the need for collaboration to see progress in the city and asked three things of the audience.

“Recognize what is truly important, discover where you can make a difference and never give up,” Ward said.