The Point, Jan. 16, 2025: Interview with new Alachua County School Board member

• WUFT News: New school board member talks Alachua County education issues and solutions. "With a new school semester underway, WUFT’s Áine Pennello sat down with Vu to talk about the state of the county’s public schools, ideas to keep teachers and families from leaving the district, and his aim to get more data into the board’s decision-making."

• Florida Storms: Another polar vortex is headed to Florida, with an Arctic blast to follow. "If you thought last week was cold, hold onto your hot lattes and be ready to bundle up as ( another ) winter storm is forecast to plunge arctic air deep into the Deep South by early next week."

• WCJB: DOJ sues multiple landlords accused of rent price fixing with properties in Gainesville. "The six companies named in the lawsuit are Greystar Real Estate Partners, Blackstone’s LivCor LLC, Camden Property Trust, Cushman & Wakefield Inc., and Pinnacle Property Management Services LLC, Willow Bridge Property Company LLC, and Cortland Management LLC."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville extends Cold Night Shelter Program through Friday. "According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the forecast calls for temperatures to dip to 41 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday night, 35 on Thursday night and 44 on Friday night."

• The Alligator: UF looks to AI for new semiconductor research. Sustainability questions remain. "Roughly the size of a fingernail, semiconductor chips breathe life into modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, smartphones, cars and national security systems. They’re also projected to wreak irrecoverable damage on the planet."

• News Service of Florida: Hurricane aid is sought for Florida farmers with federal funds lacking. "The federal farm bill was last updated in 2018. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants state lawmakers to allocate around $50 million to help farmers impacted by the hurricanes."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a list of legislative proposals for special session. "DeSantis made the announcement on Wednesday despite a statement issued earlier this week from legislative leaders rebuffing the governor’s special session call."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida's graduation rate hit a record high, but education leaders say that isn't the whole story. "While the increase is good news, some education advocates point out that the statistic is just one measure of student success."

• News Service of Florida: An appeals court weighs Florida's restrictions on gender-affirming treatment. "After a district judge found 'animus' toward transgender people, a federal appeals court Wednesday heard arguments in a battle about a Florida law and regulations that restrict treatments for people with gender dysphoria."

• Central Florida Public Media: Non-profits urge Florida to join food insecurity reduction program. "The federal program, called Sun Bucks, provides states with funding to disburse to low-income families over the summer. Families receive approximately $120 in federally-funded grocery benefits for each child who receives free or reduced-priced meals during the school year. The state of Florida elected to not apply for the program."

• WUSF-Tampa: A bad equation: Cold weather plus flu season equals more viral infections. "While the latest state report shows the first significant decrease in flu cases since the peak, the numbers are still higher compared to the same period in recent years."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: The Dreamer’s dilemma and the uncertainty of DACA. "For many, the term 'Dreamer' symbolizes hope and perseverance. But behind that word lie stories of sadness, struggle, and often sacrifice. Meet Luz Maria Tubb, formerly Luz Maria Castaneda, a DACA recipient. Her journey to the U.S. began 32 years ago."

• Associated Press: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches massive New Glenn rocket on first test flight and reaches orbit. "Named after the first American to orbit Earth, the New Glenn rocket blasted off from Florida, soaring from the same pad used to launch NASA's Mariner and Pioneer spacecraft a half-century ago."



• World: Netanyahu delays ceasefire vote, claiming Hamas created a 'last minute crisis'

• Health: Drugmakers hiked prices for hundreds of drugs in early January

• Business: John Deere faces U.S. lawsuit over farmers' ability to repair tractors

• Politics: Flags to be raised for Trump's inauguration, despite half-staff order for Carter's death

• Health: On Apache lands, progress in a long war against ticks and the disease they spread

• National: First Black woman to serve in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps after desegregation dies

• Technology: What to know about RedNote, the Chinese app that American TikTokkers are flooding

• Environment: Invasive green crabs threaten West Coast ecosystems. One solution? Otters

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.