Thomas Vu is the newest member of the Alachua County School Board. He was elected in August 2024, beating incumbent Diyonne McGraw.

With a new school semester underway, WUFT’s Áine Pennello sat down with Vu to talk about the state of the county’s public schools, ideas to keep teachers and families from leaving the district, and his aim to get more data into the board’s decision-making.