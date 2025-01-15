The Point, Jan. 15, 2025: Gainesville grant for EV charging stations

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

• WUFT News: Gainesville receives $11.65 million grant to build electric vehicle charging stations. "The stations will be dual port, allowing for as many as 94 vehicles to be charged at a time. The ports will be on city properties including Gainesville City Hall, Depot Park, Butler Plaza Transfer Station and Eastside Community Center."

(Kat Tran/WUFT News) “They’re part of Florida’s history, and I think it’s important that they are protected and saved from being extinct – and that could have happened real easy,” said cattle rancher Jack Gillen, 75, of Micanopy.

• WUFT News: ‘Something I always enjoyed’: Micanopy farmer reflects on Cracker horses and cattle. "Many people think of the Wild West when it comes to cowboys, thanks to popular media and culture. However, they may not know about Florida’s modern cattle industry, its historical background and the economic issues ranchers face today."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County approves tentative timeline for Archer repayments. "The misspent surtax dollars, which came from Alachua County’s infrastructure surtax that funds Wild Spaces Public Places, were discovered after the BOCC last discussed Archer’s financial situation in November."

• Associated Press: Florida bill would ban students in the US without legal permission from some public universities. "A Florida state lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban some public colleges and universities from admitting immigrants who are in the country without legal permission. The proposal comes the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a special legislative session to help implement President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida manatees won't be listed as an endangered species. "The proposed rule would keep the Florida manatee as a threatened species, continuing its status since being delisted as endangered in 2017. A public hearing is set for Feb. 26."

• News Service of Florida: Citizens Property Insurance rate hikes likely to remain unresolved. "Proposed rate increases that could have taken effect Jan. 1 for customers of the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. remain unresolved — with any hikes now unlikely to hit customers’ bills for months."

• WLRN-Miami: Can condo owners expect relief in the 2025 legislative session? "Legislation passed in the wake of the deadly 2021 Surfside condo collapse and rising property insurance premiums have resulted in huge increases in homeowner association (HOA) fees and special assessments for condo owners across the state."

• Central Florida Public Media: Mental Health care is costing Floridians peace of mind. "As the demand for service increases, but the supply of individuals providing services decreases, Stahlman said cost for mental health care has been steadily increasing over time."

From NPR News

• National: Extreme fire warnings keep LA residents on high alert

• World: South Korean President Yoon detained after standoff over martial law decree

• Law: Supreme Court to hear arguments on Texas porn law

• Health: The FDA calls for at-a-glance nutrition labels on the front of packaged foods

• Health: Lower nicotine requirements in cigarettes could be coming soon

• Business: U.S. watchdog sues Capital One, alleging bank cheated customers out of $2 billion

• Health: Move aside BMI: There's a better way to define obesity, commission finds

• Books: Neil Gaiman has responded to sexual misconduct allegations

