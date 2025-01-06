The Point, Jan. 6, 2024: Deadline for Helene disaster loans approaches

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Deadline for Helene disaster loans approaches. "The deadline to apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration is Tuesday, Jan. 7. Their loans are not just for business owners -- homeowners and renters can also apply for physical damage loans through the SBA."

Painter Margaret Ross Tolbert in her Gainesville backyard that doubles as her studio, with an oversized freshwater turtle depicted in the springs. (Savannah Rude/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: The race to capture Florida's diminishing landscape. "Florida had one of the fastest-growing state populations in 2023. While that means a boon for the economy, many worry about the consequences of rapid growth on the environment. Some artists, like Padgett, are concerned about losing the land around them to development."

• Florida Storms: Florida: Strong cold front to bring the coldest temperatures in at least 2 years for some. "The cold weather gates will stay open for much of the week as we await another system that will bring more storms and possibly a wintry mix for parts of Florida by the end of this week."

• The Alligator: DeSantis reappoints two political donors to UF Board of Trustees amid presidential search. "Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday reappointed lawyers Rahul Patel and Richard Cole, who are also major political donors, to the UF Board of Trustees. The appointments are effective Jan. 7 and subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate."

• WCJB: Small business owners showcase their work at Oddities Market. "Bo Diddley Plaza was filled with people searching for their next unique find at the Oddities Market. At the Oddities Market, and you can find everything from jewelry to live reptiles."

• WCJB: Woman from Ocala came fourth in Miss America Contest. "Fink won in the preliminary evening gown competition, taking home with her a 3-thousand dollar scholarship. For winning third runner-up, she’s also getting 10-thousand dollars."

Around the state

Classical schooling is far from a new idea, but there has been a resurgence of the model in recent years since the Covid-19 pandemic. | Marta Lavandier/AP



• Politico: ‘Classical education’ thrives in DeSantis’ Florida. "While several states are embracing the education approach — which emphasizes liberal arts and western teachings on math, science, civics and classical texts that have increasingly been embraced by conservatives and some Christians — Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis is going further by turning the state into an incubator for classical schools, both public and private alike."

• Health News Florida: Florida COVID deaths top 5,900 in 2024, but significantly fewer than previous years. "The largest number of deaths, 521, had been reported in Miami-Dade County, followed by 449 in Palm Beach County, 365 in Pinellas, 326 in Hillsborough and 306 in Broward."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida misses last chance to participate in federal summer food benefits program in 2025. "In states that participate, parents can receive pre-loaded cards with $120 per eligible child in grocery assistance over the summer when school-provided and reduced-cost meals are less available. But on Jan. 1, state officials missed the final deadline to draw Sun Bucks funds this year."

• WLRN-Miami: Florida attorney general challenges Starbucks' race-based hiring practices. "After an investigative agency sided with the company, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office will urge an administrative law judge to find that Starbucks has improperly used race-based hiring practices."

• News Service of Florida: South Florida lawmaker files bill to protect medical marijuana users in government jobs. "Under the measure, government agencies could not take steps such as refusing to hire people or firing or demoting people for using medical marijuana. The bill would allow government agencies to take action against employees whose job performance is impaired by use of medical marijuana."

• Associated Press: US Olympic runner Fred Kerley is arrested in South Florida following a confrontation with police. "According to an arrest report, officers were investigating an unrelated active police scene when Kerley approached the area and attempted to force his way through to his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Officers had told Kerley to go around the area, but Kerley began to argue with them, which led to a shoving match with police."

• Jacksonville Florida Times-Union ($): Jacksonville's first African American pediatrician to get top OneJax humanitarian award. "Now 97 and retired, McIntosh was also the first African American to sit on the Florida Board of Medical Examiners, appointed by two governors, Reuben Askew and Bob Graham."

From NPR News

• National: Biden bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters

• Politics: As Trump prepares to take office, what might happen to the Jan. 6 defendants?

• Weather: Millions face snow and ice as a major winter storm moves across the U.S.

• National Security: Vehicular attacks are not new. But preventing them has been a big challenge

• Health: The U.S. surgeon general wants cancer warnings on alcohol. Here's why

• Media: CNN goes on trial over its report alleging 'black market' for Afghan rescues

• Asia: Myanmar's civil war has killed thousands — yet it feels like a forgotten crisis

