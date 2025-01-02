The Point, Jan. 2, 2025: Remembering Jimmy Carter's visit to Gainesville 10 years ago

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

• WUFT News: Examining Jimmy Carter's history in Florida — and his 2015 visit to Gainesville. "There are four significant events relating to former President Jimmy Carter's ties to Florida... Carter, the nation's 39th president, died Sunday at 100. There were tears of sorrow for America's loss but also moments of joy among those remembering his accomplishments."

• WUFT News: Former volunteer for Jimmy Carter's presidential run remembers his scrappy campaign. "When WUFT News went searching for Gainesville residents who worked on the campaign, people said we needed to track down Phyliss Bleiweis. She's now retired — in Georgia, of course — and explained the attraction of joining the campaign that became known as the peanut brigade."

• Mainstreet Daily News: DeSantis appoints Gainey to FAMU Board of Trustees. "(Emery) Gainey, who lost by 392 votes to Chad Scott in November’s race for Alachua County sheriff following a recount, will take his position on the FAMU Board of Trustees effective Jan. 7, the day after he leaves his position as sheriff and Scott takes over."

• Spectrum News: Breaking down Florida's new laws going into effect Jan. 1. "Nine new laws are taking effect in Florida on Jan. 1, 2025, including social media restrictions for children and one that makes it unlawful to harass a first responder."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida law banning sleeping, camping in public now allows people to sue municipalities. "Starting Wednesday, a new provision in the law kicks in, allowing residents, business owners, or the Attorney General to bring civil action against local governments found to be in violation. Those parties can document instances of people sleeping on public property and alert the applicable municipality. If the violation is not resolved within five days, that person can file a civil lawsuit. If the plaintiff wins, the court may award 'reasonable expenses' incurred during the civil litigation process, such as court costs and attorney fees."

• Miami Herald ($): Stricter boating laws called for after Herald’s reporting on crash that killed teen girl. "After a Miami Herald investigation examined how a Doral real estate broker was initially charged with only three misdemeanors in a boating accident that killed a 17-year-old girl, a state legislator has proposed tougher boating penalties that largely bring them in line with motor vehicle laws."

• Florida Storms: A look back at the top US Weather Events of 2024. "Every state saw far-above-average temperatures from January through November. But 22 states had their record-warmest first 11 months of the year. NOAA says 2024 is on pace to wind up as one of the warmest two years on record, depending on December's outcome. That report will be released on January 9th."

• Politico: Democrats have a Florida problem. "If national Democrats ignore the trends in Florida then they may very well be writing their own obituary, party strategists in the state say."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): Why do so many Florida universities hire politicians as presidents? "...former lawmakers make up five of the seven college and university presidents selected in the past two years. And with the University of Florida, Florida A&M, and Florida Atlantic University all hiring for the top job, this trend could continue."

• USA Today Network: After 'Trooper,' lawmaker aims to increase penalty for animal cruelty during emergency. "Legislation comes after 5-year-old bull terrier, now named Trooper, was found tied to fence along I-75 in Tampa as Hurricane Milton barreled toward Florida."

• WUFT News: Why New Year's resolutions fail—and how to make them stick. "According to Steven Weisburg, a psychology professor at the University of Florida, a common reason people struggle with New Year’s resolutions is called "prospective memory." This is when individuals plan for the future without considering the mindset or circumstances they will be in when the time comes to act."

Ethan Magoc curated today's edition of The Point.