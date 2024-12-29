Examining Jimmy Carter's history in Florida — and his 2015 visit to Gainesville

There are four significant events relating to former President Jimmy Carter's ties to Florida.

For his presidential campaign, Carter crisscrossed the state in 1975 and 1976, making dozens of trips. That work gave him a win in the Florida primary and helped propel his campaign nationwide.

After four years in office in Washington D.C., Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter spent 35 years working on Habitat for Humanity projects around the world, including a Miami project in 1991 and another one in Jacksonville in the year 2000.

He came to the University of Florida in 2015 as a last-minute substitute for his wife to give a speech about the importance of mental healthcare and that aspect of the Carter Center's outreach.

Carter, the nation's 39th president, died Sunday at 100.

They were tears of sorrow for America's loss, but also tears of joy for his accomplishments. The former president will be remembered as a man who treasured family and faith and worked tirelessly to serve a higher calling.

He promoted the dual causes of peace and human dignity.

When he spoke at UF in 2015 as an ambassador for the Carter Center's work, it became an unforgettable experience for one Gainesville man: Craig Carter (no relation).

Above, Craig Carter shares the story of his special connection.

