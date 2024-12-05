The Point, Dec. 5, 2024: Legal experts say UF board meetings violated state law

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Cars speed past a UF entrance sign located at the intersection of University Avenue and Gale Lemerand Drive in Gainesville, Fla. (Azhalia Pottinger/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Experts: UF governing board’s private meetings violated Sunshine Law. "Three legal experts said the board’s private retreats violated Florida law based on a review of the board’s agendas and presentations during closed-door meetings over the years. The board has conducted seven such private retreats where the public was not allowed since 2018, according to its own records."

• WUFT News: $1.4M grant may lead to sidewalk on Gainesville bridge over I-75. "Adding sidewalks and safer bike lanes would be part of the complete street design of the bridge. The new bridge design will also allow the Florida Department of Transportation to add lanes to I-75, which runs underneath the bridge, if they choose to in the future."

• WUFT News: ‘An exploration of creativity’: TASK art project visits Gainesville. "The rules are simple; there needs to be a designated space, willing participants and any type of materials. Every participant writes a task and adds it to a pool, and then they pick one task to complete."

• WUFT News: One artist's paralysis doesn't keep him from painting. "Artist Christopher Kuster was paralyzed after diving head-first into a body of water. Without movement in his hands, he has turned to putting the paintbrush in his mouth."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU credit rating holds stable, governance issue remains key. "In the outlook, S&P said it doesn’t anticipate GRU’s credit rating improving in the next two years because of 'very high rates,' high debt and unsettled governance issues. These issues and others might hurt its rating and utility finances."

• WCJB: Biologist gives butterfly collection of more than 60-thousand species to University of Florida scientists. "For 70 years, Sterling Mattoon, 92, studied and collected butterflies. His collection will soon make its way from California to UF."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competed against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

• Associated Press: Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon post with Hegseth under pressure. "The transition team is growing concerned about Pete Hegseth’s path to confirmation and is looking at potential replacements. There are reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis is among those under consideration."

• News Service of Florida: After controversy, Sen. Harrell files bill preventing resorts, golf, pickleball at state parks. "The Stuart Republican’s proposal, dubbed the 'State Park Preservation Act,' also would limit camping cabins to a maximum of six occupants. Harrell filed the bill for consideration during the 2025 legislative session that begins March 4."

• WUSF-Tampa: Climate change-fueled storms are affecting children's learning. "As temperatures rise and hurricanes grow more destructive, they pose special threats to children’s health, their wellbeing — and their education. Communities and families rely on schools in the wake of these superstorms. But schools have limited means to armor themselves against worsening dangers."

• News Service of Florida: Citizens CEO says insurance market rebounds 'from brink of collapse'. "Despite three catastrophic hurricanes hitting the state this year, Florida’s property-insurance market 'continues to recover,' Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio told the state-backed insurer’s board of directors Wednesday."

• WLRN-Miami: Bipartisan summit tackles Florida condo crisis, warns that payment deadlines will remain. "Senators from both parties and experts from various fields gathered to tackle the Florida condo crisis — but warned struggling owners that there is no silver bullet for rising costs and that deadlines are not likely to be extended."

• Central Florida Public Media: State presses Brevard County to address the space industry sewage, or else. "The county says it wants to help with the wastewater needs of the growing space industry but insists on 'due diligence.' That means addressing its dwindling wastewater capacity on Merritt Island, dealing with the environmental requirements of industrial waste and making sure county residents don't bear the cost."



From NPR News

• National: Who is Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO gunned down in New York?

• Politics: Trump chooses billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman to run NASA

• World: Rights Group: Afghan women barred from studying nursing and midwivery

• National: Montana lawmakers cross the aisle to block a trans bathroom ban in the state capitol

• Law: Supreme Court seems ready to uphold ban on gender-affirming care for minors

• Sports: Longer careers in ice hockey are linked to a greater risk of CTE, a new study finds

• Business: Bitcoin hits $100,000 for the first time. 3 things to know about an incredible ride

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.