WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One artist's paralysis doesn't keep him from painting

WUFT | By Charlize Ramos
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:03 AM EST

Artist Christopher Kuster was paralyzed after diving head-first into a body of water. Without movement in his hands, he has turned to putting the paintbrush in his mouth.

Despite the challenges of his condition, Kuster found solace in creating watercolor landscapes, cartoons and still life, expressing his emotions and experiences through art. His work reflects a playful, childlike spirit, evident in his toy-filled studio.

Alongside his caretaker Theresa, Kuster not only paints, but also showcases his artwork.
Florida Good
Charlize Ramos
Charlize is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Charlize Ramos