One artist's paralysis doesn't keep him from painting

Artist Christopher Kuster was paralyzed after diving head-first into a body of water. Without movement in his hands, he has turned to putting the paintbrush in his mouth.

Despite the challenges of his condition, Kuster found solace in creating watercolor landscapes, cartoons and still life, expressing his emotions and experiences through art. His work reflects a playful, childlike spirit, evident in his toy-filled studio.

Alongside his caretaker Theresa, Kuster not only paints, but also showcases his artwork.