The Point, Nov. 7, 2024: GRU amendment passes overwhelmingly

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Gainesville Regional Utilities, Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT)

• WUFT News: GRU referendum passes with overwhelming support. "The local utilities referendum asked voters whether the GRU Authority Board or the city commission should control the utility company, which would have dissolved the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority Board (GRUA). However, the board cannot be disbanded until its legal battle with the city of Gainesville is resolved."

• WUFT News: Early voting in Alachua County comprised part of a historic turnout percentage in 2024. "Since the 2016 General Election, early in-person voting has increased in Alachua County by roughly 42%. However, there are about half as many mail-in ballots since the 2020 Election."

• WUFT News: Why Florida amendments require 60% of the vote to pass. "A majority of Floridians voted in support of Amendments 3 and 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana and enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution. But despite the majority votes, the amendments did not pass. WUFT’s Aine Pennello explains why."

• Fresh Take Florida: Election officials to review provisional ballots in sheriff’s race, expected to go to recount. "Election officials in Gainesville on Wednesday were preparing to review an estimated 300 provisional ballots cast in the race for sheriff ahead of an expected recount. It could take as long as next week to declare a winner."

• WUFT News: ‘She’s not scared of the car’: Racing family makes pit stop at Gainesville Raceway. "Artie and Sarah competed in October at Gainesville Raceway’s new “Night of Fire” event, which engaged attendees through flame throwing jet cars, musical performances and the highly anticipated racer competition for the Wally trophy."

• WCJB: Prosecutors call ‘getaway driver’ to the stand in American Legion shooting trial. "Prosecutors continued presenting their case Wednesday against three young men accused of opening fire at a birthday party at the American Legion in 2021, killing one and injuring four others."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County Public Schools students named all-state musicians. "According to an ACPS release, the students underwent a rigorous audition this fall and showcased their skills through prepared pieces, musicianship tests, sight reading and scales. The students will travel to Tampa to rehearse and perform with other top musicians from across Florida at the FMEA state conference in January."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks at a campaign watch party on election night Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Bonita Springs, Fla., as members of his family, including his wife Ann (left), stand on stage with him. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

• News Service of Florida: Rick Scott and Donald Trump easily won their Florida races. "Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott won his fourth statewide election Tuesday, as U.S. House incumbents from both parties held their seats in what continues to become a more solidly Republican state."

• WUSF-Tampa: Why Florida Democrats failed to connect with most voters well before the elections. "USF Professor Emerita Susan MacManus says Florida Democrats not only failed to communicate with their targeted voters, but put too much emphasis on issues that didn't resonate with many Floridians."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida voters pass Amendment 5, changing homestead tax exemptions. "Starting in 2025, one of the two homestead exemptions will be adjusted for annual inflation. Meaning that if inflation goes up, so will the exemption. This could potentially save homeowners real money over time."

• News Service of Florida: Here are 5 takeaways from the Florida elections. "They include the Republicans' continued dominance in the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis' influence in the outcome of the abortion and recreational marijuana amendments."

• Miami Herald ($): Trump won Miami-Dade, once solidly blue, with significant support from Hispanics. "For a third time in a row, Donald Trump grew his support among Latinos in Miami-Dade, becoming the first GOP presidential candidate in over three decades to win a Hispanic-majority county that was once solidly blue."

• Associated Press: Winter depression is real and there are many ways to fight back. "Changing the clocks back to standard time, which happened this past weekend, can be a trigger for SAD. A milder form, subsyndromal SAD, is recognized by medical experts, and there’s also a summer variety of seasonal depression, though less is known about it."

• FIU Caplin News: Making mariachi cool: Florida’s only conservatory in Homestead shares music, Mexican-American pride. "Since 2015, the program, an offshoot of the nonprofit Mexican American Council (MAC), has improved the lives of local farmworker children through the arts, bridged cultural gaps in the area's Mexican-American families, and revived the underrepresented genre in South Florida, albeit often without the recognition and support seen in similar initiatives countywide."

From NPR News

• Election: Harris concedes the election but vows to not stop fighting for a better future

• Law: Special counsel Jack Smith taking steps to wind down federal cases against Trump

• Politics: Most states that considered abortion rights amendments approved them

• Election: RFK Jr. says that Trump will recommend getting rid of fluoride in drinking water

• Business: Amazon ordered to let workers vote on unionizing — for the 3rd time

• Business: The Dow Jones soars over 1,500 points to record high after Trump wins the election

• National: Bernie Marcus, Home Depot co-founder who pledged to give away his billions, has died

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.