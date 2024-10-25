The Point, Oct. 25, 2024: One year later, UF protester reflects on Gaza conflict

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Tess Segal poses outside the courtroom after her arraignment where she pled not guilty. (Sofia Zarran/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: UF campus protester discusses the year of conflict in Gaza. "Sunday marks one year since Israel’s ground invasion into Gaza. Hear from student Tess Segal, who was ultimately banned from the University of Florida for protesting."

• WUFT News: “Take care of each other”: Gainesville police chief shares mission, vision for the department in collaboration with advisory council. "Moya spoke on improving three areas that are central to his vision and goals as the new chief of police. Reducing gun violence and crime, increasing police engagement and managing traffic-related issues are top priority for the department."

• Florida Storms: Hurricane season is not over: November's typical areas for formation. "When storms develop in these areas, they tend to turn east, but there are still a few instances when the shift doesn't happen soon enough to avoid land."

• WCJB: 14-year-old killed in Marion County, homicide detectives investigate shooting. "Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Williams at 352-369-6715."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Columbia County superintendent retires. "Carswell chose not to run for reelection and will be replaced by Fort White Middle School Principal Keith Couey, who ran unopposed for the position this year."

• WCJB: Organizers prepare and Gainesville city leaders recognize band ahead of Fest 22. "The Gainesville mayor, Harvey Ward, handed the key to the city to a local band, called Hot Water Music, on its 30-year anniversary."

Around the state

People gather at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C.,, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

• PolitiFact: FEMA conspiracy theories have existed for decades. How the internet has amplified them. "Experts told PolitiFact that conspiracy theorists began targeting FEMA in the early 1980s, soon after its creation. The more widespread mistrust that developed over time is rooted in the agency’s supporting role in disaster relief; skepticism of government that leads some to think FEMA will attempt a government takeover; and doubts about the agency’s competency because of some of its past failures."

• WLRN-Miami: 'Check My Contract!' State launches fraud prevention portal for victims of Hurricane Milton. "The new Check My Contract portal is a free service that helps property owners understand the fine print in home repair contracts to ensure they are in compliance with Florida law following the major storm that spawned destructive tornadoes."

• News Service of Florida: Voter fraud fight goes to the Florida Supreme Court. "The Florida Supreme Court could decide a legal dispute stemming from a high-profile move by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials in 2022 to target alleged voter fraud by convicted felons."

• WUSF-Tampa: Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF men's basketball coach, dies at 43. "While he was only with USF for one season, Abdur-Rahim made an immediate impact, being named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after the team posted a 25-8 record."

• WUSF-Tampa: For many seniors, getting food on the table isn't something they're hearing about this election. "Many senior citizens are on a fixed income and have been particularly hit hard by rising prices. Some are having trouble putting food on the table. But some of them say they're not hearing anything about their plight from politicians this election season."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando mother sues over AI platform’s role in boy's death by suicide. "The complaint highlights the dangers of AI companionship apps for children. It claims the chatbots have engaged users, including children, through sexualized interactions, gathering private data for artificial intelligence."



From NPR News

• Health: The CDC now recommends that people 50 and older get vaccinated against pneumonia

• Law: DOJ lawyers slam 'glaring gap' in failure to investigate potential Israeli crimes

• Politics: Biden to issue landmark apology over Native American boarding schools

• Media: Did the 'L.A. Times' and other news outlets pull punches to appease Trump?

• Health: New research finds trans teens have high satisfaction with gender care

• National: Lead in cinnamon: Where do things stand, 1 year after a scary recall?

• Politics: Harris will enlist Beyoncé as Trump sits with Joe Rogan for a Texas-sized final push

• National: 'Gate lice' begone? Airline seeks to enforce order in boarding process

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.