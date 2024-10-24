UF campus protester discusses the year of conflict in Gaza

Tess Segal poses outside the courtroom after her arraignment in July, when she pled not guilty in a case stemming from her protest on the University of Florida campus. (Sofia Zarran/WUFT News)

Sunday marks one year since Israel’s ground invasion into Gaza.

The resulting war there has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The war also led to a wave of student protests and arrests on college campuses across the United States. Above, hear from student Tess Segal, who was ultimately banned from the University of Florida for protesting.

She reflects on how the war in Gaza has stayed with her, one year later.