UF campus protester discusses the year of conflict in Gaza

WUFT | By Áine Pennello
Published October 24, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Tess Segal poses outside the courtroom after her arraignment where she pled not guilty. (Sofia Zarran/WUFT News)
Tess Segal poses outside the courtroom after her arraignment in July, when she pled not guilty in a case stemming from her protest on the University of Florida campus. (Sofia Zarran/WUFT News)

Sunday marks one year since Israel’s ground invasion into Gaza.

The resulting war there has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The war also led to a wave of student protests and arrests on college campuses across the United States. Above, hear from student Tess Segal, who was ultimately banned from the University of Florida for protesting.

She reflects on how the war in Gaza has stayed with her, one year later.
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is a multimedia reporter and Morning Edition news anchor for the College’s Innovation News Center. She has a background in video news and documentary and most recently worked at WCBS Newsradio in New York City covering local news and the tri-state area. She has also reported internationally, freelancing from Paris and Berlin during the Syrian refugee crisis. During the Syrian Civil War, Pennello reported from the Golan Heights while on a grant from the International Center for Journalists.
See stories by Áine Pennello
